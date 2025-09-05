As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Can I play Hollow Knight Silksong Steam Deck?

Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck sounds like a dream, so let’s take a look at whether you can play it and whether or not it’s Steam Deck verified.

Hollow Knight Silksong steam deck: hornet dashing in front of a steam deck
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Hollow Knight: Silksong 

You're probably wondering about Hollow Knight: Silksongs' Steam Deck performance, which is understandable, as you want to get the best experience possible after waiting more than six years to finally play it. Luckily for you, we're here to answer that very important question: Can I play Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck?

Without a doubt, the successor to one of the best Metroidvanias of all time is worth your attention. Still, there are many other games you can play on a PC handheld, just check out our Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck, Civilization VII Steam Deck, and Elden Ring Nightreign Steam Deck guides to see how well those run.

Can I play Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck, so there's no need to rush out and buy one of the best Steam Deck alternatives for some fun PC handheld action. To be honest, your biggest worry should be whether or not you launch your console at the wall after meeting your demise an untold number of times. But hey, overcoming challenging games is very rewarding.

YouTube Thumbnail

Is Hollow Knight: Silksong Steam Deck verified?

Yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong is Steam Deck verified. This means that you can get the optimal experience without needing to make any concessions. The last thing you want is to need to sacrifice performance and frame rates when playing one of the hardest games to release in 2025.

How do I install Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck?

To get Hollow Knight: Silksong on your Steam Deck, you first need to search for the game on Steam's marketplace. Next, head to the game page, purchase it, add Silksong to your library, and accept the download prompt. That's it, really, it's that simple - now you just need to make sure that you have at least 7.56GB free to install it.

That's it, that's everything you need to know about Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam Deck verification. If you need some assistance as you guide Hollow Knight's Hornet through her adventure, make sure you check out our Hollow Knight Silksong bosses guide.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.