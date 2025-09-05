Can I play Hollow Knight Silksong Steam Deck?

You're probably wondering about Hollow Knight: Silksongs' Steam Deck performance, which is understandable, as you want to get the best experience possible after waiting more than six years to finally play it. Luckily for you, we're here to answer that very important question: Can I play Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck?

Without a doubt, the successor to one of the best Metroidvanias of all time is worth your attention. Still, there are many other games you can play on a PC handheld, just check out our Spider-Man 2 Steam Deck, Civilization VII Steam Deck, and Elden Ring Nightreign Steam Deck guides to see how well those run.

Can I play Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck, so there's no need to rush out and buy one of the best Steam Deck alternatives for some fun PC handheld action. To be honest, your biggest worry should be whether or not you launch your console at the wall after meeting your demise an untold number of times. But hey, overcoming challenging games is very rewarding.

Is Hollow Knight: Silksong Steam Deck verified?

Yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong is Steam Deck verified. This means that you can get the optimal experience without needing to make any concessions. The last thing you want is to need to sacrifice performance and frame rates when playing one of the hardest games to release in 2025.

How do I install Hollow Knight: Silksong on Steam Deck?

To get Hollow Knight: Silksong on your Steam Deck, you first need to search for the game on Steam's marketplace. Next, head to the game page, purchase it, add Silksong to your library, and accept the download prompt. That's it, really, it's that simple - now you just need to make sure that you have at least 7.56GB free to install it.

That's it, that's everything you need to know about Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam Deck verification. If you need some assistance as you guide Hollow Knight's Hornet through her adventure, make sure you check out our Hollow Knight Silksong bosses guide.