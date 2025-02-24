Eight years ago today, Team Cherry released a game that would go on to capture the hearts of money, propelling the Metroidvania genre into the spotlight once more. Hollow Knight is nothing short of a triumph. The Knight quickly cemented itself as a stellar silent protagonist, beginning their journey on PC in 2017 before arriving on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox the following year.

Even seven years after its arrival on Nintendo’s console, Hollow Knight remains one of the best Switch Metroidvanias, leaving many of you excited for Silksong, its long-awaited sequel that we hope to see on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it eventually sees the light of day. The wait for it has been excruciating, with Team Cherry first unveiling Silksong in February 2019 – that was six years ago. At this point, we’re all applying our clown makeup whenever the next Nintendo Direct rolls around.

Silksong recently found itself making headlines again, but not because Team Cherry is ready to put us all out of our misery and deliver what we’re sure is going to be an exceptional experience; it’s because the game disappeared from the Nintendo eShop in the US. Naturally, this caused some confusion. Some believed it meant the game was coming soon, while others feared it alluded to trouble, though Silksong was still on the eShop in other territories.

Soon enough, the action game popped back up on the storefront, and all was right with the world. Still, the question remains: What is happening with Silksong? The original game is eight years old, and the sequel was announced six years ago (entirely too early, but that’s a discussion for another time), so surely there should be some news soon.

In January 2025, Matthew Griffin, the man responsible for PR and marketing over at Team Cherry, answered a tweet from a fan asking for an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong, stating, “yes the game is real, progressing, and will release.” So, at least we know it’s still happening.

If I’m being optimistic, perhaps Hollow Knight: Silksong will appear at the Nintendo Switch 2 direct in April. Only time will, but if Holly Knight’s anniversary has you wanting to revisit this fantastic game, make sure you check out our Hollow Knight bosses and Hollow Knight charms guides.