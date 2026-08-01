Hololive Dreams tier list August 2026

The first-ever Hololive mobile game is here, so use our Hololive Dreams tier list to get off to a flying start. Combining idol training with rhythm gameplay and theme park building, this game truly has it all for the average Hololive fan. While we've done our research, all tier lists are subjective, so don't worry if you're a hardcore Hakos Baelz stan and see her in C tier - you can make it work!

Hololive Dreams takes inspiration from some of the best rhythm games and gacha games out there, so check out our recommendations. We've also got lists of the best mobile games and best Switch games to help you find a new favorite.

Hololive Dreams Holomem tier list

With adorable Holomems from across the massive span of Hololive talent, it's difficult to know who to scout for. Of course, as with any oshi-based game, it's best to pull for your favorite characters, rather than the strongest ones, but it can still be useful to know which Holomems will get you a bit further in the early game. We've ranked all the five-star cards in the game below for your convenience, as, generally speaking, those are your best options.

Here's our Hololive Dreams tier list:

Tier Hololive Dreams Holomem S [A Mischievous Forest of Sunlight Filtering Through the Trees] Ayunda Risu, [Assistant's Muse] Hakui Koyori, [Blade Flash] Kazama Iroha, [Serene Wave Knight] Shirogane Noel A [A drink enjoyed with a prim peacock] Pavolia Reine, [A Flower in Full Bloom] AZKi, [A little something from the girly boss] Todoroki Hajime, [A Relaxing Donut Party♪] Mococo Abyssguard, [Bringing smiles through the parade] Otonose Kanade, [Comet Heart Stealer] Hoshimachi Suisei, [Cultivating a spirit of inquiry in the library] Shiori Novella, [Elven Gale Gondola] Shiranui Flare, [High-Tech Victory V] Robocosan, [Igniting wisdom and leading to art] Juufuutei Raden, [Lion's Deadeye] Shishiro Botan, [Lovely Phoenix Diner] Takanashi Kiara, [Spirit Realm Lantern] Nakiri Ayame, [Vivid Cheer Spirit] Natsuiro Matsuri B [A Late-Night Break: The CEO's Ultimate Meal] Ichijou Ririka, [A warm and rejuvenating moment] Ninomae Ina'nis, [Clock Tower Warden] Ouro Kronii, [Duckling Noon Jam] Oozora Subaru, [Eternal Night Out] Tokoyami Towa, [Floatie Float Time] Tsunomaki Watame, [Lonely Snow Heiress] Yukihana Lamy, [Lunar Songstress] Moona Hoshinova, [nephilim sonority] IRyS, [Pureheart Song] Momosuzu Nene, [Royal Loyal Noon] Himemori Luna, [Siren Marine Blue] Houshou Marine, [Sparks at Sunset] Shiranui Flare, [Sunlight-filled Cosmos Palette] Airani Iofifteen, [Vibrant Skater] Inugami Korone, [Vibrant Sun Splash!] Oozora Subaru C [Calming Nightscape] Ookami Mio, [Chaotic Powerful Rat] Hakos Baelz, [Ethereal Half-Elf] Aki Rosenthal, [Fatal Temptation] Yuzuki Choco, [Fluffy Donut Feast] Fuwawa Abyssguard, [Gentle Breeze Knight] Shirogane Noel, [Kitsune's Rite] Shirakami Fubuki, [Polka's Phantasm] Omaru Polka, [Prism Crystal Realm] Koseki Bijou, [Rainbow's Devotion] Tokino Sora, [Reaper's death flow] Mori Calliope, [Sakura Bloom] Sakura Miko, [Secret Post-Feast] Nekomata Okayu, [Snack-Time Rebel] Akai Haato, [Sunny Spot, Cats, and Members] Vestia Zeta, [Woolly Smile Festival] Tsunomaki Watame D [A harmony of smiles carried on the sea breeze] Otonose Kanade, [Commanding Genius] La+ Darkness, [Echoes of Nocturne] Nerissa Ravencroft, [Iron Executive] Takane Lui, [Playful Rabbit Field] Usada Pekora, [Rainy Day Shaman] Kobo Kanaeru, [Relaxing and playing games while sinking into the sofa] Anya Melfissa, [Strength is honed in the forge] Kaela Kovalskia, [Z nonstop talker] Kureiji Ollie

What makes a good Hololive Dreams team?

As well as featuring your oshis, a good Hololive Dreams team considers synergy between its leader and members. You can synergize your members across their sub-group, such as Advent, ReGLOSS, or Hololive ID, or you can use type synergy instead. Plus, you should consider each member's connect pattern to maximize your skill levels and equip any special costumes for your leader that you unlock.