Honkai Impact 3rd announces its next collab, and it's with… Call of Duty?

Call of Duty Mobile adds another epic franchise to its roster with Honkai Impact 3rd.

honkai impact 3 x call of duty collab - two characters from each game
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Well, we didn't really expect a Call of Duty Mobile x Honkai Impact 3rd collaboration, but here we are. Announced during Call of Duty Mobile's season 7 livestream, the partnership goes live later this year.

Details are currently thin on the ground, but we know that the collab arrives in September 2026 and will likely feature skins of three classic characters. A short video on CODM's social media shows the Hyperion Bridge Elevator from HI3, and the Bilibili account posted a graphic showing three silhouettes of the characters likely coming to CODM.

The three characters seem to include Kiana Kaslana, Bronya Zaychik, and Raiden Mei, appearing as what we assume to be skins for three CODM characters, Siren, Kestrel, and Rin Yoshida, respectively.

Call of Duty Mobile isn't new to collabs, having had crossover content with everyone from The Boys to Street Fighter 6 to Persona 5. If we look at the recent Persona 5 event, this could point to the type and amount of content coming in the HI3 collab.

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The Persona crossover had a new version of the game's Plunder mode, themed masks, Legendary Weapon Blueprints themed around Arsene, Carmen, Cendrillon, and Johanna (personas from Persona 5 Royal), and there were also four skins available for Cipher (Joker), Urban Tracker (Violet), Scylla (Panther), and Alias (Queen).

Either way, we're eager to see what happens and will keep our eyes peeled for more CODM codes, so you can get even more in-game goodies.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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