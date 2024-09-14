Hoyoverse just announced a Honkai Impact 3rd x Honkai Star Rail collaboration event which could have massive implications for the series’ lore. Although the two games’ stories don’t directly tie together, Honkai Star Rail features many exported characters from the HI3 universe.

While in the global mainstream market, Hoyoverse is best known for its games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd and the wider Honkai universe is one of the company’s biggest and most popular projects. Unlike the previous Honkai Impact 3rd x Genshin Impact crossover, this collab will likely have significant lore implications for Honkai Star Rail’s Welt, thanks to the part he plays in the HI3 story.

Hoyoverse’s teaser trailer for the collaboration shows Welt sitting pensively on the Astral Express, while the voiceover says, “You can go home now.” Honkai Star Rail characters like Seele and Bronya are ‘expies’, meaning they’re an alternate version of an established character, but Welt canonically traveled from the Honkai Impact 3rd universe to the Star Rail universe, so his interactions with the cast of both games are sure to be interesting.

We’re not sure exactly what the collab content will contain just yet, but the teaser trailer features shots of Kiana Kaslana facing off against the Stelle in a baseball bat duel, Firefly and Elysia standing together in a cityscape, and tons more characters from the Luofu. HI3’s previous crossover with Genshin Impact introduced Genshin Impact’s Fischl as a permanent playable character to the roster, so we expect that HSR will get similar treatment.

When is the Honkai Impact 3rd Honkai Star Rail crossover?

The crossover is due to launch during version 7.9 of Honkai Impact 3rd. A new behind-the-scenes video is due to launch on September 19, 2024, so hopefully Hoyoverse will share some more information then.

That's everything we know so far about the Honkai Impact 3rd Honkai Star Rail collaboration.