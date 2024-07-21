Hoyoverse’s penchant for dazzling cosmetics is leaping out of your screen and into your hands, as this new Honkai Impact 3rd collaboration with tech titan Razer gives the Kishi Ultra a makeover. The brand-new crossover between the gacha hit and Razer isn’t just kitting out your handheld gaming experience with a sweet redesign, though. You can grab exclusive in-game rewards, but there is a catch.

Over on the official Razer website, the brand-new mobile game controller is getting a fresh aesthetic featuring Honkai Impact 3rd favorite, Mobius. Pre-orders for this iteration of the Razer Kishi Ultra controller are now live, and this is how you can gain access to exclusive in-game cosmetics bearing Mobius’ visage.

In-game you’ll be rewarded with a Mobius charm, but we’re excited about the real-life drops you can get hold of too. Want some Honkai Impact 3rd merch that you won’t be able to get anywhere else? The good news is you can sign up to be kept in the loop. Whether more designs with other fan favorite Honkai Impact 3rd characters are on the way remains to be seen, but this Mobius design is a great start for the unexpected collaboration.

We’d be eager to see characters like Ai Hyperion Λ or Durandal get their own Kishi Ultra variants, but we’ll have to see whether Razer delivers the goods.However, you don’t have to wait and see whether this piece of gaming kit is worth the $149.99/£149.99 price point.

The Kishi Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phone controllers around for Android users, and we’re also we are fans of the Kishi Ultra’s cousin – the Razer Raiju. You can check out our Razer Kishi Ultra review for a comprehensive look at the controller in action. Pair it with one of the best gaming phones available, and your mobile game experience will surely be unparalleled.

