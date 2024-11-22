Honkai Star Rail’s Sparkle twirls into the latest Honkai Impact 3rd update

Ever since Honkai Impact 3rd launched part two back in February, where we got to set off on an adventure to Mars, we’ve been waiting to see whether two of Hoyoverse’s most popular games were set to collide. In the Honkai Impact 3rd 7.9 update, we finally have our answer. Honkai Star Rail will soon collaborate with Impact and Captains will get the chance to fight with Sparkle’s battlesuit, Thousand Faced Maestro: Cameo, and take part in the Ten Shus War finals.

The crossover event has a whole bunch of outfits and goodies on offer when it kicks off on November 28, and we’ll see the much-anticipated introduction of the matrix map. We’re still very much in Honkai Impact 3rd territory, but the map perfectly encapsulates the magic of Honkai Star Rail in its sibling’s style. As well as the matrix map, the Honkai: A Fool’s Hand crossover event gives you the opportunity to get your hands on Honkai Star Rail Sparkle’s new outfit Fictitious Game, as well as an emblem, source prisms, crystals, and much more for your trouble.

In the 7.9 update, Sparkle’s battlesuit – Thousand Faced Maestro: Cameo – will also make its debut in Honkai Impact 3rd. It’s a QUA-type suit where the follower of Elation transforms her Drive Core into a mean revolver weapon, then deals devastating fire damage with her kick attacks. We all know that Sparkle treats a fight like a performance, and the battleground is her stage, so we’re not surprised that during combat she can switch between two mask forms.

Her two forms in this update, Monodrama and Dreamdiver, both cast different illusions to pull everyone onto her Elation stage. As ever, she acts as a great fire DMG support unit in the crossover, but she can also pack a pretty hefty Resonance punch when Astral Ring is activated. The update includes Sparkle’s Volatile Sparkler weapon and PRI-ARM Volatile Sparkler: Floral Spectacle.

But Sparkle is not the only thing we have to look forward to in the Honkai Impact 3rd update. The main story, Wails Stifled by the Silent Shadow, will take place in the city of eternal night, Ruimu. Theresa and Durandal are already down to business before Helia and the others turn up, and after you reach Ruimu, you’ll discover the 33rd Ten Shus War finals. The main story event in this update will see you equipping floral decorations, rolling dice, correctly guessing numbers, and collecting hard-earned rent to earn Golden Coins.

And that’s still not all, the When Petals Flutter event will also be available to play, where you can get the Herrscher of Human: Ego Character card by successfully completing missions. You’ll also be able to collect top-ups to claim Weapon Direct Level-Up coupons, rank-up stamps, source prisms, supply cards, and a lot more.

There's plenty to look forward to when the Honkai Impact 3rd 7.9 update arrives on November 28, but if you just can't wait, we've already got the latest Honkai Impact 3rd codes for you, as well as the new Honkai Star Rail codes, too.