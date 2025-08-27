Honkai's new game is less Pokémon and more TFT than we thought

We all know Honkai Nexus Anima exists, since Hoyovere gave us a teaser trailer during the recent Honkai Star Rail concert - but now, we've got a look at what the game actually is, and some of the characters involved.

We first heard of Honkai: Nexus Anima as a trademark appeared in April, and then saw the new Honkai game get an official reveal soon after. Now, a new leak of screenshots has surfaced that resemble those on Google Play and App Store listings, with characters laid over an in-game picture. Renowned leaker Ubatcha posted the screenshots on X, and you can see more on Reddit.

One screenshot shows chibi versions of characters on a top-down playing field where their creatures are fighting each other. This does bring into question what the gacha will give us - perhaps it's for the characters who bring a specific type of summon, or the summons themselves. Maybe there's some sort of equipment involved, too.

While I expected a more Pokémon-like game, this isn't too far-fetched. Screenshots also show characters and their animals in a town and flying across a village, so there's more to do than just battling.

In terms of characters, Honkai Star Rail's Blade is involved, along with versions of what appear to be Elysia and Kiana from Honkai Impact 3rd. There's also a blue-haired girl with pigtails, a pink-haired girl also with pigtails and horns, a red-haired woman in a more traditional conical hat and outfit, and a character with a loaf of bread for a head. Food seems to be a big theme in the game, as some of the creatures we've seen have dessert-like designs, and there are glimpses of an avocado-shaped thing, too.

I remain intrigued and wonder if we'd ever see the likes of Genshin Impact's Furina or Honkai Star Rail's Hyacine and their associated critters join the roster. With the modern-day setting, even some Zenless Zone Zero characters would fit the vibe.