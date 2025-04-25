We interrupt your regular Friday afternoon with some exciting news – Hoyoverse has filed a new trademark for a game called Honkai: Nexus Anima, and set up multiple social media accounts ready to promote the game.

The trademark application was filed by miHoYo (Hoyoverse) in South Korea on April 25. While we don’t have any details about the game, we can speculate about some things. The name obviously ties it to both Honkai Impact 3rd and Honkai Star Rail, though we’re not sure how intertwined the titles will be.

Some are speculating that Nexus Anima could be the Pokémon-like game that Hoyo is working on. We recently got memosprites and chimeras in Amphoreus – and the adorable bangboo companions in Zenless Zone Zero – so it’s not too farfetched to imagine a creature-based game.

If so, it could be that instead of weapons, light cones, or w-engines, we get critters on banners alongside characters, like Zenless Zone Zero’s bangboo banner, but more prominent.

We also wonder whether classic Honkai characters like HSR’s Bronya, HSR’s Himeko, or even HSR’s Seele may come back in another form for this game. As Doctor Strange once said, “I love you in every universe”, and I feel the same about Welt.

I’m excited to see what comes next as a certified Hoyoverse shill, and I trust the company to make a good game. I’ve been disappointed by the quality of the recent Pokémon games, too, so maybe this can fill the void of a well-optimized creature-collection game.

In the meantime, there’s always plenty of Honkai Star Rail events going on, which means you can get more pulls. We have the new Honkai Star Rail codes here, and Genshin Impact codes too, so you can stock up even more.