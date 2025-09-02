As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

All confirmed Honkai: Nexus Anima anima

Every Honkai: Nexus Anima anima, along with their stats, traits, and bios, so you can familiarize with Hoyoverse's new Pokémon-style pals.

A screenshot of the Honkai Nexus Anima anima Foalhardy on the beach
Honkai: Nexus Anima 

What are the Honka: Nexus Anima anima? These titular critters are Pokémon-like pals that join you on your journey throughout the game, taking a wide variety of cute and quirky forms. Each nexus anima has its own aspect and trait to help you in battle, along with unique fighting styles and personalities.

In this Honkai: Nexus Anima nexus anima guide, we list all the perky pals confirmed so far, along with their stats and bios, so you can prepare yourself for the Honkai: Nexus Anima release date. We've also got a list of all the Honkai Nexus: Anima characters if you fancy familiarizing yourself with the animasters ahead of release.

Here are all of the confirmed Honkai: Nexus Anima anima so far:

Honkai Nexus Anima Puddlipup
No. 001 - Puddlipup
Aspect: Satiation
Trait: Striker
Height: 68cm
Energy: 33 Joules
A soft and bouncy pudding-pup anima, Puddlipup often finds itself flattened under the pressures of life. If you're smart, you can use this fact to give yourself a boost and bounce high into the sky

Honkai Nexus Anima Taileep
No. 002 - Taileep
Aspect: Hate
Trait: Explorer
Height: 65cm
Energy: 26 Joules
A whimsical and mischievous anima with irresistible charm, Taileep is so adorable that even the people it tricks end up torn between frustration and fondness. It can always find a way to pry open locks that protect the most precious of things

Honkai Nexus Anima Bunmareen
No. 004 - Bunmareen
Aspect: Light
Trait: Striker
Height: 77cm
Energy: 30 Joules
Bunmareen is a unique anima that glows with the luminescence of a jellyfish when underwater. However, you can usually find it living on the shore

Honkai Nexus Anima Inkifoal
No. 005 - Inkifoal
Aspect: Memory
Trait: Gladiator
Height: 90cm
Energy: 49 Joules
Inkifoal is driven equally by playful whims and valiant quests. Drifting like a shadow, it's sometimes naughty but incredibly adorable, displaying a childlike and joyful spirit wherever it goes

Honkai Nexus Anima Apollinis
No. 007 - Apollinis
Aspect: Light
Trait: Protector
Height: 110cm
Energy: 66 Joules
Striding with the honor-bound steps of a noble knight, Apollinis boasts brilliance that blazes like the sun

Honkai Nexus Anima Felinoxie
No. 008 - Felinoxie
Aspect: Dark
Trait: Protector
Height: 102cm
Energy: 60 Joules
Felinoxie is naturally a very proud anima, but will always let its guard down around a Vulberry due to its inability to resist a contest of beauty

Honkai Nexus Anima Heartcease
No. 011 - Heartcease
Aspect: Love
Trait: Blaster
Height: 163cm
Energy: 74 Joules
A shy creature, Heartcease watches the target of its love from afar, but is powerless when it comes to concealing the affection that rises within its chest

Honkai Nexus Anima Vulberry
No. 014 - Vulberry
Aspect: Satiation
Trait: Mastermind
Height: 95cm
Energy: 58 Joules
With fluffy, creamy fur and vibrant strawberry-jam splashes, Vulberry is a cute little anima who's always willing to share its sweetness by throwing cakes wherever it pleases

Honkai Nexus Anima Scorscythe
No. 016 - Scorscythe
Aspect: War
Trait: Gladiator
Height: 245cm
Energy: 288 Joules
With its bladed tail that morphs into a scythe and switches from frigid blue to a wrathful crimson, Scorscythe is an anima that perpetually wages war all throughout its life, seeking conquest with steely resolve

Honkai Nexus Anima Mushgloomini
No. 017 - Mushgloomini
Aspect: Dark
Trait: Striker
Height: 55cm
Energy:  25 Joules
While it may look like a tasty mushroom, Mushgloomini is actually an inedible, nocturnal creature that uses dark spores to protect itself

Honkai Nexus Anima Faeflux
No. 018 - Faeflux
Aspect: Change
Trait: Mastermind
Height: 101cm
Energy: 40 Joules
Faeflux is a mysterious anima that gathers Nexus like luminous sand, holding it to its breast in its hourglass-like bottle. It observes the bottle's transformations as a silent witness to all, but discloses nothing

Honkai Nexus Anima Lepinamel
No. 019 - Lepinamel
Aspect: Beauty
Trait: Hothead
Height: 188cm
Energy: 66 Joules
Lepinamel is a beauty anima that people frequently mistake for a hairpin. However, as it gracefully flutters around with its wings outstretched, it often manages to bear impossibly heavy burdens

Honkai Nexus Anima Donubi
No. 020 - Donubi
Aspect: Hate
Trait: Mastermind
Height: 72cm
Energy: 43 Joules
Donubi is an anima of hate who spends much of its time peddling tainted donuts. Many suspect that this mischievous little critter is actually a cat wearing a rabbit costume, but, so far, no one's been able to find any proof to back that up

Honkai Nexus Anima Olivesper
No. 021 - Olivesper
Aspect: Peace
Trait: Cherubim
Height: 64cm
Energy: 30 Joules
A peaceful little anima, Olivesper enjoys playing hide-and-seek with hums, blending into its surroundings but frequently revealing its presence due to a great level of exuberance and excitability

Honkai Nexus Anima Magisdrake
No. 024 - Magisdrake
Aspect: Right
Trait: Gladiator
Height: 94cm
Energy: 55 Joules
Sporting a hairstyle (or should we say 'feather-style') that looks a lot like a judge's wig, Magisdrake fancies itself a real judge and loves reveling in the spotlight, holding its gavel high and eagerly enforcing justice

Honkai Nexus Anima Nomnom
No. 025 - Nomnom
Aspect: Satiation
Trait: Protector
Height: 74cm
Energy: 58 Joules
As much as it tries, Nomnom could never appear intimidating - even with its eyebrows shaved into little dots. And, with its delicious-looking patterns, it must constantly guard against other anima trying to sneak nibbles from its ears and tail

Honkai Nexus Anima Pupanoo
No. 026 - Pupanoo
Aspect: Satiation
Trait: Explorer
Height: 73cm
Energy: 53 Joules
You can often find Pupanoo hanging around in front of noodle shops, promoting them to passersby. Try not to give it the cold shoulder, or it may end up engaging in "sealf"-sabotage

Honkai Nexus Anima Bobabirb
No. 027 - Bobabirb
Aspect: Insatiability
Trait: Blaster
Height: 96cm
Energy: 45 Joules
Despite its seemingly full boba belly, Bobabird is a clumsy anima who's always in search of more food - and often stumbling along the way

Honkai Nexus Anima Eggnok
No. 028 - Eggnok
Aspect: Competition
Trait: Mastermind
Height: 75cm
Energy: 55 Joules
A boxing-obsessed, bunny-like poached egg anima with a plump, yielding belly, Eggnok is fiery little critter while on the clock. However, when off-duty, its temper mellows, and it might even let you knot its ears behind its head

Honkai Nexus Anima Damasque
No. 032 - Damasque 
Aspect: Change
Trait: Mascot
Height: 234cm
Energy: 113 Joules
Damasque is a temperamental steed that often vanishes abruptly, even when performing in front of a crowd. It also dons a mask, refusing to reveal its true visage

Honkai Nexus Anima Cublade
No. 033 - Cublade
Aspect: Regret
Trait: Hotehead
Height: 99cm
Energy: 52 Joules
Appearing alongside Blade in promotional art, Cublade is a young and stubborn dog with a sharp blade made of bone on its head. It has uncommonly hard bones and loves to use lampposts, walls, and even Petrilogs to hone its blade

Honkai Nexus Anima Marshalbird
No. 034 - Marshalbird
Aspect: Competition
Trait: Gladiator
Height: 198cm
Energy: 86 Joules
With plumage that radiates a sense of striking brilliance, Marshabird is a proud anima that adheres to chivalric principles in competition, guarding the medal-like feathers around its neck like treasure

Honkai Nexus Anima Plumelune
No. 035 - Plumelune
Aspect: Beauty
Trait: Cherubim
Height: 199cm
Energy: 94 Joules
Bearing a similar appearance to Marshalbird, Plumelune is a bird-like anima with plumage that flows like liquid silk, and you can often find it by the water, where it likes to admire its own reflection. However, while its tail feathers are dazzling, it rarely displays them

Honkai Nexus Anima Mimoo
No. 036 - Mimoo
Aspect: Insatiability
Trait: Gladiator
Height: 55cm
Energy: 31 Joules
A strange little creature that looks half way between a cat and a carton of milk, Mimoo conserves energy by camouflaging itself as merchandise in warehouses, often perching beside milk crates and keeping incredibly still to remain undetected

Honkai Nexus Anima Vixemourne
No. 038 - Vixemourne
Aspect: Dark
Trait: Hothead
Height: 177cm
Energy: 61 Joules
An elegant and mysterious fox-like anima, Vixemourne hides beneath its extravagant hat, seeming to mourn the shadows of the world, shrouded in an eternal sense of sorrow

Honkai Nexus Anima Eggluvs
No. 040 - Eggluvs
Aspect: Weakness
Trait: Striker
Height: 34cm
Energy: 29 Joules
Another eggy-themed anima, Eggluvs is never far from Eggnok, seeking protection from it and carefully studying its combat techniques. While it can match a mean punch, it's still not ready to let go of its pacifier

Honkai Nexus Anima Chimaura
No. 041 - Chimaura
Aspect: Light
Trait: Explorer
Height: 119cm
Energy: 78 Joules
A chimera-like creature, Chimaura's stunning adornments glisten with gold, giving off an incredibly regal air. However, its tail has a mind of its own, and is always disputing its commands

Honkai Nexus Anima Donnatallow
No. 043 - Donnatallow
Aspect: Dark
Trait: Blaster
Height: 82cm
Energy: 37 Joules
An eternally melancholic candle-like anima, Donnatallow tends to and defends the indigo flame atop her head with unwavering devotion

Honkai Nexus Anima Frigull
No. 044 - Frigull
Aspect: Satiation
Trait: Hothead
Height: 66cm
Energy: 76.5 Joules
A frequent visitor of the pier, Frigull loves nothing more than snacking on a couple of fries. As a result, it's permanently smeared with honey-mustard stains, leading to many people attempting to recruit it as an ambassador for horror movies. Frigull also frequently ferries passengers on aerial glides

Honkai Nexus Anima Foalhardy
No. 048 - Foalhardy
Aspect: Pride
Trait: Explorer
Height: 108cm
Energy: 61 Joules
Despite its odd appearance, Foalhardy is convinced it's a dashing Inkicorn, never taking a moment to contemplate its true form beneath that veil - and who are we to burst its bubble?

Honkai Nexus Anima C'locked
No. 053 - C'locked
Aspect: Memory
Trait: Cherubim
Height: 70cm
Energy: 40 Joules
A ghostly little anima somehow fused with a pocket watch, C'locked uses its unlikely form to conceal itself. If you look closely, you might just notice that the clock's hand, forged from memories, is eternally stopped at a specific time

Honkai Nexus Anima Chocllamour
No. 056 - Chocllamour
Aspect: Love
Trait: Gladiator
Height: 108cm
Energy: 88 Joules
Fickle and fanciful, Chocllamour endlessly pursues each new object of its affection, constantly experimenting with love's various forms. Despite repeated cycles of defeat, it never loses heart, always rising again to face its next love - and loss

And that's all the Honkai Nexus Anima anima that Hoyoverse has revealed so far. We'll be sure to add any new critters to this list as soon as we learn of them. While you're waiting for this exciting new mobile game, be sure to check out our guides for Hoyoverse's other hit gacha games, including our Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes, all full of freebies.

