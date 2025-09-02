All confirmed Honkai: Nexus Anima anima

What are the Honka: Nexus Anima anima? These titular critters are Pokémon-like pals that join you on your journey throughout the game, taking a wide variety of cute and quirky forms. Each nexus anima has its own aspect and trait to help you in battle, along with unique fighting styles and personalities.

In this Honkai: Nexus Anima nexus anima guide, we list all the perky pals confirmed so far, along with their stats and bios, so you can prepare yourself for the Honkai: Nexus Anima release date. We've also got a list of all the Honkai Nexus: Anima characters if you fancy familiarizing yourself with the animasters ahead of release.

Here are all of the confirmed Honkai: Nexus Anima anima so far:

No. 001 - Puddlipup Aspect: Satiation Trait: Striker

Height: 68cm Energy: 33 Joules A soft and bouncy pudding-pup anima, Puddlipup often finds itself flattened under the pressures of life. If you're smart, you can use this fact to give yourself a boost and bounce high into the sky

No. 002 - Taileep Aspect: Hate Trait: Explorer Height: 65cm Energy: 26 Joules A whimsical and mischievous anima with irresistible charm, Taileep is so adorable that even the people it tricks end up torn between frustration and fondness. It can always find a way to pry open locks that protect the most precious of things

No. 004 - Bunmareen Aspect: Light Trait: Striker Height: 77cm Energy: 30 Joules Bunmareen is a unique anima that glows with the luminescence of a jellyfish when underwater. However, you can usually find it living on the shore

No. 005 - Inkifoal Aspect: Memory Trait: Gladiator Height: 90cm Energy: 49 Joules Inkifoal is driven equally by playful whims and valiant quests. Drifting like a shadow, it's sometimes naughty but incredibly adorable, displaying a childlike and joyful spirit wherever it goes

No. 007 - Apollinis Aspect: Light Trait: Protector Height: 110cm Energy: 66 Joules Striding with the honor-bound steps of a noble knight, Apollinis boasts brilliance that blazes like the sun

No. 008 - Felinoxie Aspect: Dark Trait: Protector Height: 102cm Energy: 60 Joules Felinoxie is naturally a very proud anima, but will always let its guard down around a Vulberry due to its inability to resist a contest of beauty

No. 011 - Heartcease Aspect: Love Trait: Blaster Height: 163cm Energy: 74 Joules A shy creature, Heartcease watches the target of its love from afar, but is powerless when it comes to concealing the affection that rises within its chest

No. 014 - Vulberry Aspect: Satiation Trait: Mastermind Height: 95cm Energy: 58 Joules With fluffy, creamy fur and vibrant strawberry-jam splashes, Vulberry is a cute little anima who's always willing to share its sweetness by throwing cakes wherever it pleases

No. 016 - Scorscythe Aspect: War Trait: Gladiator Height: 245cm Energy: 288 Joules With its bladed tail that morphs into a scythe and switches from frigid blue to a wrathful crimson, Scorscythe is an anima that perpetually wages war all throughout its life, seeking conquest with steely resolve

No. 017 - Mushgloomini Aspect: Dark Trait: Striker Height: 55cm Energy: 25 Joules While it may look like a tasty mushroom, Mushgloomini is actually an inedible, nocturnal creature that uses dark spores to protect itself

No. 018 - Faeflux Aspect: Change Trait: Mastermind Height: 101cm Energy: 40 Joules Faeflux is a mysterious anima that gathers Nexus like luminous sand, holding it to its breast in its hourglass-like bottle. It observes the bottle's transformations as a silent witness to all, but discloses nothing

No. 019 - Lepinamel Aspect: Beauty Trait: Hothead Height: 188cm Energy: 66 Joules Lepinamel is a beauty anima that people frequently mistake for a hairpin. However, as it gracefully flutters around with its wings outstretched, it often manages to bear impossibly heavy burdens

No. 020 - Donubi Aspect: Hate Trait: Mastermind Height: 72cm Energy: 43 Joules Donubi is an anima of hate who spends much of its time peddling tainted donuts. Many suspect that this mischievous little critter is actually a cat wearing a rabbit costume, but, so far, no one's been able to find any proof to back that up

No. 021 - Olivesper Aspect: Peace Trait: Cherubim Height: 64cm Energy: 30 Joules A peaceful little anima, Olivesper enjoys playing hide-and-seek with hums, blending into its surroundings but frequently revealing its presence due to a great level of exuberance and excitability

No. 024 - Magisdrake Aspect: Right Trait: Gladiator Height: 94cm Energy: 55 Joules Sporting a hairstyle (or should we say 'feather-style') that looks a lot like a judge's wig, Magisdrake fancies itself a real judge and loves reveling in the spotlight, holding its gavel high and eagerly enforcing justice

No. 025 - Nomnom Aspect: Satiation Trait: Protector Height: 74cm Energy: 58 Joules As much as it tries, Nomnom could never appear intimidating - even with its eyebrows shaved into little dots. And, with its delicious-looking patterns, it must constantly guard against other anima trying to sneak nibbles from its ears and tail

No. 026 - Pupanoo Aspect: Satiation Trait: Explorer Height: 73cm Energy: 53 Joules You can often find Pupanoo hanging around in front of noodle shops, promoting them to passersby. Try not to give it the cold shoulder, or it may end up engaging in "sealf"-sabotage

No. 027 - Bobabirb Aspect: Insatiability Trait: Blaster Height: 96cm Energy: 45 Joules Despite its seemingly full boba belly, Bobabird is a clumsy anima who's always in search of more food - and often stumbling along the way

No. 028 - Eggnok Aspect: Competition Trait: Mastermind Height: 75cm Energy: 55 Joules A boxing-obsessed, bunny-like poached egg anima with a plump, yielding belly, Eggnok is fiery little critter while on the clock. However, when off-duty, its temper mellows, and it might even let you knot its ears behind its head

No. 032 - Damasque Aspect: Change Trait: Mascot Height: 234cm Energy: 113 Joules Damasque is a temperamental steed that often vanishes abruptly, even when performing in front of a crowd. It also dons a mask, refusing to reveal its true visage

No. 033 - Cublade Aspect: Regret Trait: Hotehead Height: 99cm Energy: 52 Joules Appearing alongside Blade in promotional art, Cublade is a young and stubborn dog with a sharp blade made of bone on its head. It has uncommonly hard bones and loves to use lampposts, walls, and even Petrilogs to hone its blade

No. 034 - Marshalbird Aspect: Competition Trait: Gladiator Height: 198cm Energy: 86 Joules With plumage that radiates a sense of striking brilliance, Marshabird is a proud anima that adheres to chivalric principles in competition, guarding the medal-like feathers around its neck like treasure

No. 035 - Plumelune Aspect: Beauty Trait: Cherubim Height: 199cm Energy: 94 Joules Bearing a similar appearance to Marshalbird, Plumelune is a bird-like anima with plumage that flows like liquid silk, and you can often find it by the water, where it likes to admire its own reflection. However, while its tail feathers are dazzling, it rarely displays them

No. 036 - Mimoo Aspect: Insatiability Trait: Gladiator Height: 55cm Energy: 31 Joules A strange little creature that looks half way between a cat and a carton of milk, Mimoo conserves energy by camouflaging itself as merchandise in warehouses, often perching beside milk crates and keeping incredibly still to remain undetected

No. 038 - Vixemourne Aspect: Dark Trait: Hothead Height: 177cm Energy: 61 Joules An elegant and mysterious fox-like anima, Vixemourne hides beneath its extravagant hat, seeming to mourn the shadows of the world, shrouded in an eternal sense of sorrow

No. 040 - Eggluvs Aspect: Weakness Trait: Striker Height: 34cm Energy: 29 Joules Another eggy-themed anima, Eggluvs is never far from Eggnok, seeking protection from it and carefully studying its combat techniques. While it can match a mean punch, it's still not ready to let go of its pacifier

No. 041 - Chimaura Aspect: Light Trait: Explorer Height: 119cm Energy: 78 Joules A chimera-like creature, Chimaura's stunning adornments glisten with gold, giving off an incredibly regal air. However, its tail has a mind of its own, and is always disputing its commands

No. 043 - Donnatallow Aspect: Dark Trait: Blaster Height: 82cm Energy: 37 Joules An eternally melancholic candle-like anima, Donnatallow tends to and defends the indigo flame atop her head with unwavering devotion

No. 044 - Frigull Aspect: Satiation Trait: Hothead Height: 66cm Energy: 76.5 Joules A frequent visitor of the pier, Frigull loves nothing more than snacking on a couple of fries. As a result, it's permanently smeared with honey-mustard stains, leading to many people attempting to recruit it as an ambassador for horror movies. Frigull also frequently ferries passengers on aerial glides

No. 048 - Foalhardy Aspect: Pride Trait: Explorer Height: 108cm Energy: 61 Joules Despite its odd appearance, Foalhardy is convinced it's a dashing Inkicorn, never taking a moment to contemplate its true form beneath that veil - and who are we to burst its bubble?

No. 053 - C'locked Aspect: Memory Trait: Cherubim Height: 70cm Energy: 40 Joules A ghostly little anima somehow fused with a pocket watch, C'locked uses its unlikely form to conceal itself. If you look closely, you might just notice that the clock's hand, forged from memories, is eternally stopped at a specific time

No. 056 - Chocllamour Aspect: Love Trait: Gladiator Height: 108cm Energy: 88 Joules Fickle and fanciful, Chocllamour endlessly pursues each new object of its affection, constantly experimenting with love's various forms. Despite repeated cycles of defeat, it never loses heart, always rising again to face its next love - and loss

