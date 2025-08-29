All confirmed Honkai: Nexus Anima characters

Who are the Honkai: Nexus Anima characters? Hoyoverse has finally officially announced this exciting new Honkai game, revealing a cast of characters that we just can't wait to meet - including one or two familiar faces from our other favorite gacha RPGs.

In this guide, we introduce you to all the confirmed Honkai: Nexus Anima Animasters, from Sovereigns and Novarchs to other friends you'll meet along the way, so you can prepare for your adventure with them come the Honkai: Nexus Anima release date. We've also got a list of all the Honkai: Nexus Anima anima so you can get ready to fill out your Hoyo-style Pokedex.

Here are all of the confirmed Honkai: Nexus Anima characters:

Victus

The 1st Sovereign and master of Order and Chaos, Victus is now recognized as the 2nd Novarch - the Novarch of Order. A tall man with long, blond hair, he cuts quite the intimidating figure, which is backed up by the fact that he has previously defeated the World-Ender seven times and destroyed them twice.

Kumyo Kyo

The 4th Sovereign and master of Reality and Illusion, Kumyo Kyo is Darsea's mysterious elder brother who disappeared after the Sundering. Appearing as a young, blond man who carries a parasol and boasts a striking resemblance to Aether (the male version of Genshin Impact's Traveler), he fulfilled his promise to his sister and sealed the World-Ender within the Plane of Illusion.

Amstradath

The 5th Sovereign and master of Life and Death, Amsterath is a tall, white-haired man with a mask, red skin, and horns, taking on an appearance reminiscent of an oni. He once signed a Pact of Rebirth with the World-Ender, granting them immortality, and now rules the Planes of Life and Death, though his status as a Novarch remains unknown.

Armand

Once the 8th Sovereign and master of Light and Dark, Armand is a tall, dark-haired man who looks like a cross between Genshin Impact's Kaeya and Honkai Star Rail's Acheron. He imprisoned the Novarch of Light and is now seeking a way to overcome the Sunbane Curse, all while acting as the 17th Novarch - the Novarch of Dark.

Apeiron

The 28th Sovereign and master of Infinity and Finity, Apeiron is a slender woman with half black and half white hair. She was believed to be dead for a long time, but she reappeared after the Sundering, laying those rumors to rest.

Prabhas

The 16th Novarch, the Novarch of light, Prabhas is a Sunfire Monk of the Old World - and, with her copper tresses and golden robes, she really looks the part. She's currently imprisoned by the 8th Sovereign, Armand the Dark.

Blade

Hopping from the Stellaron Hunters to Honkai: Nexus Anima, Honkai Star Rail's Blade plays a completely different role in this game. The 22nd Novarch and master of the Plane known as "The Peak", Blade is one of the Phoenixbreaker Novarchs, and is searching for the missing 11th Sovereign.

Parayaya

The 29th Novarch and the current Novarch of Hate, Parayaya is a pink-haired cutie with an adorable black and pink color scheme. Prior to the Sundering, she was actually the 14th Sovereign and master of Love and Hate. However, after the Sundering, she joined the Phoenixbreaker Novarchs alongside the likes of Blade, searching for the World-Ender who betrayed her so ruthlessly.

Sir Champion

Formerly the Sovereign of Competition and Cooperation, Sir Champion is the current Novarch of Competition and is in charge of organizing The Ampitheater's Grand Championship. Dressed head-to-toe in full plate armor, no one has seen the face beneath the mask, leaving many curious about their true identity.

Nanafey

An ordinary student, Nanafey is a young girl with long blue hair and a sunny disposition who kindly allows you to stay in her home. The personification of purity and innocence, everyone she meets loves her and she's considered the pride and joy of Iia.

Hua

A passionate young Animaster, Hua's main goal is to make it through the qualifiers and to The Amphitheater - something the people of Iia know quite well. Fiery and enthusiastic, he sports spikey blue hair, a set of headphones, and casual streetwear-style clothes.

Cassio Rollex

One of the Deputy Arena Masters of Iia's Arena, Cassio Rollex not only supports a brilliant name, but a snazzy cowboy-like appearance, complete with a holster and chaps. He frequently boasts about defeating the Arena Master, Jalily, but that's all just talk.

Maple Manybell

With a black ribbon set firmly in her long hair and her cute little pink dress, Maple Manybell may look like an innocent young girl, but she's already risen to become one of the Deputy Arena Masters of Iia's Arena. However, between her age and extremely eccentric way of thinking, it's entirely possible that she doesn't have a clue that she currently possesses such a role.

Kiana

A young woman with silver braids, casual clothing, and a star in her hair that looks suspiciously similar to a primogem, Kiana is a Planestrider on a long journey. She's currently dealing with an Aspect Fracture on behalf of the Committee for a Joyful Iia. Luckily, she has her Pompompurin-esque pal by her side to keep her company.

And those are all of the Honkai: Nexus Anima characters we know of so far. Of course, as this is a gacha game, there are bound to be heaps more to come, and we'll be sure to add them all here as soon as Hoyoverse reveals them.