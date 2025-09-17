Did you get access to the Honkai Nexus Anima test? Not many did, but regardless of whether you're having a whale of a time playing or simply looking from the outside in, there's something that should really be addressed.

Those who are in the first Honkai Nexus Anima beta have brought to light the - to put it lightly - lacking state of the character customization. At present, you can only make a female character to play as, and there's a grand total of three skin tones. They're all light and don't provide much range for anyone wanting to make a truly customized character.

To make it a bit worse, there are apparently more options for eye and hair color than skin, too. Hopefully, this changes, and more skin tones are added sooner rather than later. Obviously, this is just the first beta, and a lot will likely change even before the next beta and the game's full release.

We all know what Hoyoverse's track record is like with skin tones. Back in the 3.x Genshin Impact updates, all we wanted was more variety in Sumeru - and then again in the 5.x Natlan patches - but characters like Cyno and Dehya's barely tan skin was all we got. Never mind the very pale Natlan cast that came after.

Hoyoverse will collect feedback from players as the beta goes on, and we do expect changes to come. If you're looking forward to the game, you can see what we know about the Honkai Nexus Anima characters and Honkai Nexus Anima anima in our guides.