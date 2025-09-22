Honkai Nexus Anima dev vows to work on optimization, characters, and exploration

The latest Hoyoverse game went into testing recently, opening up a small closed beta to some lucky players. Here, they got to try out Honkai Nexus Anima and its gameplay systems, along with meeting characters both old and new.

This was the first look at the game, and today Hoyoverse released a DevTalk post about future upgrades you can expect to come to Honkai Nexus Anima. We over at Pocket Tactics unfortunately didn't make it into the test, but we've been watching streams looking eagerly, and longingly, at posts from those able to gain access. While the game has the usual Hoyo style and some whimsical new mechanics, it does need a bit of work before it matches the polished style of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

In the DevTalk post on HoyoLab, the developer vows to focus on a few areas specifically while continuing work on the game. These include device performance, localization, quests, environments, and characters - including the anima creatures.

According to player feedback, some environments seemed a little lacking, with no landmarks, issues with visuals, and designs that didn't quite bring the world and people together. The team will focus on enriching designs and improving texture, models, and lighting in the future.

You can also expect to see more interaction with the Honkai Nexus Anima anima, improved combat skills, and better models for both animals and human characters. The DevTalk also notes that more customization options will be coming, which is always welcome as someone who spends far too long on any in-game look I can create myself.

It's important to note, as the post itself says, that "the current version is still a long way from [our] ultimate vision and the game [we] want to present". The full release is likely more than a year away at this point, so we expect to see a lot of changes and improvements across the board.

You can see which Honkai Nexus Anima characters are already confirmed to appear, including our old favorite Honkai Star Rail's Blade. While we await more updates, why not jump into our Genshin Impact tier list to find someone new to build?