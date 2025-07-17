It's always a bit of a stress trying to get the Honkai Star Rail offerings from the limited-time banners. What do you mean I only have 21 days to get a new character and their best support that's rerunning with them? What about their light cone?

Well, time is really short for the Fate/Stay Night collaboration banners. According to the Chinese Star Rail site, the Honkai Star Rail banners featuring Saber and Archer run from July 11, 2025, to May 16, 2099. Better get those pulls in quick, you don't want to miss out! But seriously, though, maybe I can actually E6 one of them if I've got this long to pull. Or at least get their light cones.

The global Star Rail site states that the collaboration warp "will be available for a long time after its launch", which is putting it lightly. That's only 74 years to save up. Being serious for a second, this is most likely a placeholder date, and we'll get a proper, much closer one confirmed soon. After all, will Honkai Star Rail still exist in 2099?

The two featured characters are Honkai Star Rail's Saber and Honkai Star Rail's Archer. You get Archer for free in your inbox, complete with all the materials you need to level him up. Saber, you do need to pull for, so good luck getting her alongside the current triple reruns. Hey, at least you have time…

This reminds us of the 240-day Genshin Impact Ayaka banner in 2021, when Hoyoverse extended it indefinitely due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fun fact, even with it lasting six weeks, I still didn't get Ayaka.

To help you save up for a Saber or two, use these new Honkai Star Rail codes. You can also see where the Fate characters fall in our Honkai Star Rail tier list.