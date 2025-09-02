Acheron has sold 20 million more pulls than any other Honkai Star Rail five-star

According to the latest Honkai Star Rail pull data from Star Rail Station, our beloved Emanator of Nihility, Acheron, is still the best-selling limited character in the game to date. Her initial banner outsold the next-most-popular five-star character by 20 million.

While Honkai Star Rail never reveals official data around banner sales, thanks to self-reported data on Star Rail Station, we now have some accurate estimates as to who the most popular Honkai Star Rail characters are - in the West at least. Reddit user Sensitive-Bonus-196 posted the data on the game's official subreddit in graphs that show both the character and their signature light cone's pull data.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron's first banner remains the most popular by a mile, outselling a recent favorite, Castorice, by 20 million pulls. Although we don't have the exact numbers, we can also see that Acheron's signature light cone's sales alone eclipse the total pulls for many of the game's five-stars. Despite recent power creep in Hoyoverse's gacha game, Acheron remains at the top of our Honkai Star Rail tier list, leading one of the top teams and seeing tons of use thanks to her universally usable kit and super handy technique that lets you skip overworld battles entirely.

It's worth remembering that this data comes from Honkai Star Rail players self-reporting their pull data. Not everyone uses Star Rail Station, and it's predominantly players outside of Asia who use it, so the data set isn't indicative of the game's full community, but still provides valuable insight into the Western community at least. For example, despite our cries at Pocket Tactics for more husbandos, Star Rail Station's data shows that only one male character, Honkai Star Rail's Sunday, made it into the top ten best-selling banners.

Other high-selling characters include Honkai Star Rail's Castorice, whose global resurrection passive is frankly overpowered, Firefly, who plays a key role in Penacony's story, and Seele, who, like Acheron, is an expy of an existing Honkai universe character. Our favorite scholar, Dr. Ratio, only recorded four million pulls across his banners, with his light cone dramatically outselling the character himself, which makes sense when you remember that Hoyoverse gave him out for free.

I'm hoping that my favorite character, Honkai Star Rail's Silver Wolf, sees increased banner sales in the future thanks to her recent buffs, but I fear she's been forgotten. If you're interested in seeing what else is going on on the Astral Express, make sure you visit our Honkai Star Rail events guide, and stop by our Honkai Star Rail codes page for some freebies.