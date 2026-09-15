Honkai Star Rail Aeon ★ Aha release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

We weren't expecting Honkai Star Rail's Aeon ★ Aha to show up in person to greet the Trailblazer, but we should have known better - always expect the unexpected from the Elation. Get to know this otherworldly being's lore, voice actors, and more below.

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Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Aeon ★ Aha:

Honkai Star Rail Aeon ★ Aha release date speculation

We expect HSR's Aha to join the playable roster during version 4.7. This is due to the timing of her drip marketing, which came just after the announcement of the version 4.6 livestream.

Who is Aeon ★ Aha?

Aeon ★ Aha is a five-star quantum character who follows the path of the Elation. Well, actually, as her name suggests, she is literally the Aeon of Elation. This is the first time that Honkai Star Rail has made an Aeon playable. These forces are usually untouchable, inhuman gods operating entirely separately from pathstriders and emanators, but Aha likes to take a human form sometimes.

Here's where we get into spoiler territory. If Honkai Star Rail Aha's human form seems a little familiar to you, that's because we've previously interacted with her in Planarcadia, under the name Nihilux. The mysterious comic author is actually the Aeon's human avatar, and this version of her shows off a more Elation-themed design. I hope that we can switch between this ornate dress and her original design in-game.

Who are Aeon ★ Aha's voice actors?

These are the actors who play Aeon ★ Aha in Honkai Star Rail:

English: Amber Lee Connors

Amber Lee Connors Chinese: Ziyin

Ziyin Japanese: Tomatsu Haruka

Tomatsu Haruka Korean: Kwon Da-ye

Each of Honkai Star Rail Aha's voice actors have worked on other HoYoverse projects before, so you might recognize their voices. Amber Lee Connors voices both Genshin Impact's Furina and Zenless Zone Zero's Remielle, as well as the child version of Honkai Star Rail's Sunday. You've probably heard Ziyin as the voice of Genshin Impact's Eula, or as Alvitr in Honkai Impact 3rd.

HSR Aha's Korean voice actor, Kwon Da-ye, has also appeared in multiple HoYoverse games, voicing Genshin Impact's Emilie and Zenless Zone Zero's Yanagi. Tomatsu Haruka voices Genshin Impact's Tsaritsa in Japanese, but you might also know her as Persona 5's Haru Okumura or Wuthering Waves' Hiyuki.