We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Aglaea?

Let’s take a look at HSR’s Aglaea and see who she is, her element, and what we can speculate about her potential skills in the game.

honkai star rail algaea wearing a gold and white dress
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Honkai Star Rail 

The Astral Express crew is currently wrapping up their Penacony adventures, but we’re looking to the future. HSR’s Aglaea is coming to the game soon, thanks to drip marketing posted by Hoyoverse. Here’s what we know about her, when she might release, and her brand new path.

To prepare, don’t forget to use these Honkai Star Rail codes and take part in the current Honkai Star Rail events to earn some free stellar jade. Then, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who the top teammates are.

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea release date speculation

While not confirmed just yet, Hoyoverse will likely release Aglaea in the version 3.0 Honkai Star Rail update, as there is no version 2.8.

This update takes the crew to a brand new area called Amphoreus. When talking about where to take the Astral Express next, Honkai Star Rail’s Welt and the gang decided on this location after Honkai Star Rail’s Black Swan appeared and suggested they head there.

honkai star rail algaea's full drip marketing image showing her element and path

Who is Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail?

Aglaea already has a few titles, despite not yet appearing in the game. She’s Amphoreus’ Saga of Heroes, the Dressmaker of Okhema, the Weaver of Gold, and one of the Chrysos Heirs. No, we’re not sure what these meant, either.

Something we do know, thanks to her introduction, is that she bears the ‘Coreflame of Romance’… which we also currently don’t know the meaning of. All of this should become clear when we meet her in version 3.0’s new area – Amphoreus.

What do we know about HSR Aglaea’s kit?

Aglaea is a five-star character who uses the lightning element and follows the Remembrance path. She’s the first character to be on this path, so we can’t speculate too much about what her kit will involve.

If we look at the Remembrance blessings in the Simulated Universe, a lot of them pertain to the frozen state on enemies. Obviously, as a lightning character, this doesn’t apply to Aglaea, but she may increase the damage of other elemental states. Other blessings lower resistance, decrease speed, and inflict states like Dissociation onto enemies. There’s a chance that Aglaea’s kit will revolve around debuffing enemies due to this.

While we patiently await entry into the next area, you can build other characters like Honkai Star Rail’s Dr. Ratio, Honkai Star Rail’s Sunday, and Honkai Star Rail’s Acheron.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.