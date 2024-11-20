Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Aglaea?

The Astral Express crew is currently wrapping up their Penacony adventures, but we’re looking to the future. HSR’s Aglaea is coming to the game soon, thanks to drip marketing posted by Hoyoverse. Here’s what we know about her, when she might release, and her brand new path.

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea release date speculation

While not confirmed just yet, Hoyoverse will likely release Aglaea in the version 3.0 Honkai Star Rail update, as there is no version 2.8.

This update takes the crew to a brand new area called Amphoreus. When talking about where to take the Astral Express next, Honkai Star Rail’s Welt and the gang decided on this location after Honkai Star Rail’s Black Swan appeared and suggested they head there.

Who is Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail?

Aglaea already has a few titles, despite not yet appearing in the game. She’s Amphoreus’ Saga of Heroes, the Dressmaker of Okhema, the Weaver of Gold, and one of the Chrysos Heirs. No, we’re not sure what these meant, either.

Something we do know, thanks to her introduction, is that she bears the ‘Coreflame of Romance’… which we also currently don’t know the meaning of. All of this should become clear when we meet her in version 3.0’s new area – Amphoreus.

What do we know about HSR Aglaea’s kit?

Aglaea is a five-star character who uses the lightning element and follows the Remembrance path. She’s the first character to be on this path, so we can’t speculate too much about what her kit will involve.

If we look at the Remembrance blessings in the Simulated Universe, a lot of them pertain to the frozen state on enemies. Obviously, as a lightning character, this doesn’t apply to Aglaea, but she may increase the damage of other elemental states. Other blessings lower resistance, decrease speed, and inflict states like Dissociation onto enemies. There’s a chance that Aglaea’s kit will revolve around debuffing enemies due to this.

