There’s not much better than being able to easily get items based on your favorite game, and the new and official Honkai Star Rail store on Amazon allows you to do just that. Get yourself some March 7th merch, Dan Heng desk stands, or even some, uh, Trailblazer hand puppets.

Hoyoverse released the Honkai Star Rail merch on their official US Amazon store on January 22 and will add more lines in the future. The first wave of releases includes a substantial amount of options to pick from.

So what’s on offer? Well – there are standees of all kinds of every character, plushy Numby keychains, desk-sized mouse pads, and even adorable stationery with Pom-Pom and March 7th-themed sticky notes. You can also get a myriad of keychains, squishy Wubbabboos, teeny tiny Yanqing figures, and a wearable blanket with a Pom-Pom design.

We here at Pocket Tactics in the UK are super happy for you US and Canada fans being able to buy your merch easily, and we’re totally not jealous at all. Definitely not silently begging Hoyoverse for a UK or European Amazon store at all… please, I just want all of the Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan merch.

Have you jumped into the latest Honkai Star Rail update yet? Perhaps seeing merch of your favorites means you want to pull on Honkai Star Rail banner reruns, in which case, use these Honkai Star Rail codes for free jade.