You think you're good at Honkai Star Rail? This new combat mode will test that

"Prepare for a showdown against formidable foes", Honkai Star Rail says, as the game gears up to let us access the newest endgame combat mode. Though it's easier said than done, if you want to give it a try.

The new 'challenging' game mode is going to be a doozy to unlock - you have to get full stars in Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow in order to gain access. Only then can you try the Anomaly Arbitration trial stage.

The announcement, which came as part of the latest Developer Radio, claims the mode is a permanent, "high-difficulty" situation. It's set to go live in version 3.6, so we recommend you start getting your best teams fully kitted out and ready to take on the challenges.

If you do manage to pass the four stages, you can get some cosmetic rewards, avatar frames, and character level materials. We're not sure what the cosmetic rewards are just yet, but we're very intrigued. Hopefully, a new skin for the Trailblazer, similar to Zenless Zone Zero's proxies, who recently got two themed outfits, one of which has adjustable accessories.

It seems that Hoyoverse is adding endgame combat modes across all its games. At this point, a lot of you have a couple of constellations or signature weapons of your favorite characters, so why not let us test our E6 Firefly in a new realm? Genshin Impact recently got the Stygian Onslaught mode, which quickly gets very hard and is meant to push your teams to their limits.

Honkai Star Rail's combat modes already feature bosses with very high HP, and the newest mechanics, which often require recent characters. This can be an issue for F2P and low-spend players, as it's not easy to get the latest and greatest units every few weeks. Hopefully, the Anomaly Arbitration features older bosses so we can use earlier favorites like HSR's Jing Yuan or HSR's Boothill to beat.

In any case, here are the new Honkai Star Rail codes. The current Honkai Star Rail banners have some excellent DPS characters available, so we recommend you get pulling.