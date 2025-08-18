As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Inside Honkai Star Rail's Apocalyptic Shadow, there are two wolves

Get ready for a fine lupine time in this latest cycle of Honkai Star Rail’s Apocalyptic Shadow mode, where very similar bosses wait.

honkai star rail apocalyptic shadow wolves - Feixiao and Hoolay over a blurred background
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Honkai Star Rail 

Remember that old tale that says there are two wolves inside you? Which one will you feed? Well, hopefully neither, as the aim of Honkai Star Rail's Apocalyptic Shadow is to beat the enemies, not give them any fuel.

This cycle of the combat mode in HSR has two very similar, wolf-themed, and wolf-shaped bosses side by side. In the first half, we have Hoolay, the giant borisin boss. He comes flanked by wolftroopers, too. The best DPS to counter him is HSR's Feixiao, especially as part of a FART team with Aventurine, Robin, and Topaz. Funny, seeing as she also summons a ghostly wolf and is a foxian with borisin genes.

Then you go to room two and oh - look who it is! It's Feixiao. In the game's main story, where she and Hoolay appear, he takes the form of a Shadow Feixiao, whom you have to defeat in battle. This is what appears in the Apocalyptic Shadow, complete with her glowing wolf spirit.

Seems like Feixiao's a busy gal right now with beating up Hoolay in the first half of my game, then quickly runs to the second half, where she gets easily finished off by my Jing Yuan and Blade duo-DPS team.

YouTube Thumbnail

You have six weeks to tackle this all wolf all the time cycle of the Shadow before it resets at the end of September. If you need a hand building a team, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who the best units are, and grab the new Honkai Star Rail codes for some extra stellar jades.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.