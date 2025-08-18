Inside Honkai Star Rail's Apocalyptic Shadow, there are two wolves

Remember that old tale that says there are two wolves inside you? Which one will you feed? Well, hopefully neither, as the aim of Honkai Star Rail's Apocalyptic Shadow is to beat the enemies, not give them any fuel.

This cycle of the combat mode in HSR has two very similar, wolf-themed, and wolf-shaped bosses side by side. In the first half, we have Hoolay, the giant borisin boss. He comes flanked by wolftroopers, too. The best DPS to counter him is HSR's Feixiao, especially as part of a FART team with Aventurine, Robin, and Topaz. Funny, seeing as she also summons a ghostly wolf and is a foxian with borisin genes.

Then you go to room two and oh - look who it is! It's Feixiao. In the game's main story, where she and Hoolay appear, he takes the form of a Shadow Feixiao, whom you have to defeat in battle. This is what appears in the Apocalyptic Shadow, complete with her glowing wolf spirit.

Seems like Feixiao's a busy gal right now with beating up Hoolay in the first half of my game, then quickly runs to the second half, where she gets easily finished off by my Jing Yuan and Blade duo-DPS team.

You have six weeks to tackle this all wolf all the time cycle of the Shadow before it resets at the end of September. If you need a hand building a team, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who the best units are, and grab the new Honkai Star Rail codes for some extra stellar jades.