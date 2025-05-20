Honkai Star Rail Archer release date, lore, and voice actors

Honkai Star Rail's Archer is a unique addition to the Astral Express crew as he originally hails from the Fate game series. Before we embark on our quest alongside him, let's discover everything there is to know about the Archer known as Emiya.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Archer:

When is Honkai Star Rail Archer's release date?

Archer joins the Astral Express on July 11, 2025, as part of the Fate/stay night collaboration. He will be available on a special, long-running event banner alongside Honkai Star Rail's Saber, but you can also get him for free just by logging on during the event period.

Who is Archer?

Archer is a five-star quantum character who walks the path of The Hunt. He's the first male quantum character on Honkai Star Rail's roster, and hopefully not the last. The only other playable character with this element and path combination is Honkai Star Rail's Seele, who was one of the best DPS units at launch, so we've got high hopes for Archer's kit.

In the Fate universe, Archer is a future version of Shirou Emiya from an alternate timeline and a servant of Rin Tohsaka during the Fifth Holy Grail War. He has appeared across the series multiple times, and his story runs alongside Saber's.

Archer is set to interact with the Trailblazer and the crew of the Astral Express as part of the Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail Honkai Star Rail event, which, based on the title and the characters in the background of Saber's splash art, will take place in Penacony.

Who are Archer's voice actors?

While we don't know Archer's English voice actor yet, we do know that his Japanese voice actor, Junichi Suwabe, also voices him in the Fate series. You may also recognize him as Aomine Daiki in Kuroko no Basket, Tseng in Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Artem Wing in Tears of Themis.

Archer's Chinese voice actor, Wu Lei, voices Genshin Impact's Dottore, as well as Garen and Yasuo in League of Legends. His Korean voice actor is Lim Chae-heon, who is best known as Overwatch's Winston, Hearthstone's Nozdormu, and Cyberpunk 2077's Jackie Wells.

That's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Archer.