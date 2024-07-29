Yesterday, Hoyoverse changed Honkai Star Rail Argenti’s voice actor on the game’s official website from Adam Michael Gold to Talon Warburton, following the character’s lines being muted in his recent Penacony appearances. Gold also provided the English voice for Mr. Tail, which has also changed on the website.

It’s an exciting but hectic time to be a Honkai Star Rail fan right now, with a new version on the horizon taking us back to the Xianzhou Luofu and introducing a range of new characters, one of which Hoyoverse has already decided to recast following the controversy surrounding Moze’s voice actor. Honkai Star Rail’s Argenti is the most recent Hoyoverse husbando to face a voice change, as the official website updated his English voice credit and voice line recording.

Gold is fairly inactive on Twitter due to family commitments, but as of writing, his bio still lists him as the voice of Argenti and Mr. Tail, Huohuo’s ghostly companion and he has yet to post a statement on the change. However, following the initial concern around his muted voice lines in the Penacony story, Gold confirmed via Twitter that he did record lines for those scenes and that Hoyoverse was “working on stuff on their end,” suggesting that this recast is more likely due to legal or union-related issues, rather than a public scandal.

Fans on r/ArgentiMains are speculating the reason for this change, but mostly expressing their sadness at Argenti losing such a ‘perfect’ voice provider, with some going as far as to say, “He’s the reason I switched to EN, such an amazing voice.” Argenti’s new voice actor, Talon Warburton, has provided additional voices for Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Moseis in Genshin Impact.

Aaron Veach, Mr. Tail’s new voice actor, has voiced characters in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Smite, Watcher of Realms, and Transformers: War for Cybertron. Neither actor has posted about joining the Honkai Star Rail cast, with Warburton’s Twitter bio calling out his role as Akash The Tuner in the game, but not as Argenti. There’s been no word of this on the game’s official social media pages either.

That’s all we know so far about the mystery of Honkai Star Rail Argenti’s voice actor change. We doubt we’ll see him in the next Honkai Star Rail events, so we’re unsure when we’ll hear the new voice actor, but Honkai Star Rail’s Huohuo is on the next Honkai Star Rail banner, so at least we’ll meet the new Mr. Tail.