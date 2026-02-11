Honkai Star Rail Ashveil release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Otherwise known as the No. 1 "Legendary Reaper Constitution", Honkai Star Rail's Ashveil is just one of the many new friends of the Trailblaze on Planarcadia. As a detective, there's a lot to deduce about him, so keep reading to find out more about his path, element, lore, and voice actors.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Ashveil:

Honkai Star Rail Ashveil release date speculation

Ashveil will join the Honkai Star Rail playable roster at the beginning of version 4.1. The official Honkai Star Rail Twitter/X page confirmed this in this post, referring to his drip marketing as "the character preview for Version 4.1." The post also confirms that this version will last for four weeks rather than the usual six, meaning there will likely only be one phase of banners.

Who is Ashveil?

Ashveil is a five-star lightning character who follows the path of The Hunt. According to his official introduction, he's the "ace detective of the Ashen Detective Agency," and takes on a huge range of commissions, from finding lost pets to tracking down Aeons.

Ashveil's splash art features ghostly-looking wolves, and his introduction references a "vile beast" howling under the Phantasmoon. Could he suffer from some form of lycanthropy, like Honkai Star Rail's Feixiao? Ashveil also looks fairly similar to Honkai Star Rail's Boothill, and there are theories suggesting that he's the Galaxy Rangers' leader, La Mancha, in disguise. A meeting with La Mancha on Planarcadia would make sense, as the Xianzhou Yuque is currently looking for him, and their Seer Strategist just so happens to be on the planet as well.

Who are Ashveil's voice actors?

Ashveil shares voice actors with various other Hoyoverse characters. You might recognize his English voice actor, Blythe Melin, as the voice of Lygus, as well as Genshin Impact's Rerir, the Rächer of Solnari. Zhang Pei voices Ashveil in Chinese, but you might have heard his performances as Genshin Impact's Thoma and Zenless Zone Zero's Lighter before.

Ashveil's Japanese voice actor, Takehito Koyasu, is prolific in the world of videogames, voicing Sett in League of Legends, Harvey in Octopath Traveller II, and the Cookie Run Kingdom character Ninja Cookie, to name just a few. You can hear Kang Soo-jin, Ashveil's Korean voice actor, in Mystic Messenger, Seven Knights, and the Halo series.