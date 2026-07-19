Honkai Star Rail Aventurine • Waveflair release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Get acquainted with Honkai Star Rail’s Aventurine • Waveflair before joining him on the beach of Astropolis for a drink and a tan.

Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine Waveflair pasted on a quantum-purple PT background
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Honkai Star Rail 
Google Preferred Source Button

Our lovable businessman is finally taking a vacation! Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine • Waveflair shows us how the Avgin likes to spend his time off following a major promotion, and the leisure time seems to have worked wonders. Get to know his new element and path, as well as a little more about him, below.

If you're saving to bring Aventurine • Waveflair home, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide for some extra stellar jade. Take a look at our Honkai Star Rail banners guide first, though, to make sure you aren't skipping any crucial reruns.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail Aventurine • Waveflair:

YouTube Thumbnail

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine • Waveflair release date speculation

We expect Aventurine • Waveflair to join the Honkai Star Rail playable roster in version 4.5. This is based on the timing of his drip marketing on social media and the story taking us towards Astropolis. He is set to debut alongside Honkai Star Rail's Robin • Summeretto.

Who is Aventurine • Waveflair?

Aventurine • Waveflair is a five-star quantum element character who treads the path of the Elation. He's an SP variant of our beloved companion, Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine, complete with a new path, element, and summery outfit. As we're headed to Astropolis after wrapping up the Planarcadia storyline, this tropical SP shows us Aventurine on his day off, taking a well-earned vacation near the IPC's headquarters.

Thanks to his character introduction, we know that Aventurine has earned a promotion to P46, which is why he's able to take some time off, but it seems that not all is well in Astropolis. The switch to the Elation path also suggests that he's loosened the shackles of the Preservation a little and is ready to let loose on the beach - as he deserves.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine Waveflair's drip marketing image showing him lounging on a beach

Who are Aventurine • Waveflair's voice actors?

Here are the people who voice Aventurine • Waveflair in Honkai Star Rail:

  • English - Camden Sutkowski
  • Chinese - Yang Chaoran
  • Japanese - Kawanishi Kengo
  • Korean - Park Jun-won

As expected, Aventurine's voice actors also provide the voice for Aventurine • Waveflair. Yang Chaoran could be considered Hoyoverse royalty, voicing Genshin Impact's Alhaitham, Dan Feng in HSR, Severian Lowell in ZZZ, and Su in Honkai Impact 3rd.

You might recognize Camden Sutkowski as the voice of Atticus in Pokémon Masters EX or from his work in short films. Park Jun-won appears in tons of games, like Love and Deepspace, AFK Journey, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 5. Finally, Kawanishi Kengo is best known for his role as Shigeru Yahaba in the Haikyu!! anime series and tons of its spin-off media, but you might have also heard him as Adnachiel and Noir Corne in Arknights, or Cyril in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.