Honkai Star Rail Aventurine • Waveflair release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Our lovable businessman is finally taking a vacation! Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine • Waveflair shows us how the Avgin likes to spend his time off following a major promotion, and the leisure time seems to have worked wonders. Get to know his new element and path, as well as a little more about him, below.

If you're saving to bring Aventurine • Waveflair home, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide for some extra stellar jade. Take a look at our Honkai Star Rail banners guide first, though, to make sure you aren't skipping any crucial reruns.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail Aventurine • Waveflair:

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine • Waveflair release date speculation

We expect Aventurine • Waveflair to join the Honkai Star Rail playable roster in version 4.5. This is based on the timing of his drip marketing on social media and the story taking us towards Astropolis. He is set to debut alongside Honkai Star Rail's Robin • Summeretto.

Who is Aventurine • Waveflair?

Aventurine • Waveflair is a five-star quantum element character who treads the path of the Elation. He's an SP variant of our beloved companion, Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine, complete with a new path, element, and summery outfit. As we're headed to Astropolis after wrapping up the Planarcadia storyline, this tropical SP shows us Aventurine on his day off, taking a well-earned vacation near the IPC's headquarters.

Thanks to his character introduction, we know that Aventurine has earned a promotion to P46, which is why he's able to take some time off, but it seems that not all is well in Astropolis. The switch to the Elation path also suggests that he's loosened the shackles of the Preservation a little and is ready to let loose on the beach - as he deserves.

Who are Aventurine • Waveflair's voice actors?

Here are the people who voice Aventurine • Waveflair in Honkai Star Rail:

English - Camden Sutkowski

- Camden Sutkowski Chinese - Yang Chaoran

- Yang Chaoran Japanese - Kawanishi Kengo

- Kawanishi Kengo Korean - Park Jun-won

As expected, Aventurine's voice actors also provide the voice for Aventurine • Waveflair. Yang Chaoran could be considered Hoyoverse royalty, voicing Genshin Impact's Alhaitham, Dan Feng in HSR, Severian Lowell in ZZZ, and Su in Honkai Impact 3rd.

You might recognize Camden Sutkowski as the voice of Atticus in Pokémon Masters EX or from his work in short films. Park Jun-won appears in tons of games, like Love and Deepspace, AFK Journey, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 5. Finally, Kawanishi Kengo is best known for his role as Shigeru Yahaba in the Haikyu!! anime series and tons of its spin-off media, but you might have also heard him as Adnachiel and Noir Corne in Arknights, or Cyril in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.