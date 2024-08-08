We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

I need this Honkai Star Rail credit card with sexy Aventurine on it

A Chinese bank now has Honkai Star Rail debit cards featuring light cone pictures and artwork of our favorites, Topaz and Aventurine.

Honkai Star Rail bank cards - Aventurine holding two themed bank cards
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Honkai Star Rail 

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but mine is Aventurine. And Topaz, to be honest. What am I talking about? Well, China’s CITIC Bank has a new collaboration with Honkai Star Rail and I’m jealous of everyone able to get the themed bank cards.

During the event’s duration, you can get one of two (or both, if you want) bank cards with either Honkai Star Rail’s Aventurine or Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz on them. The artwork is from Topaz’s light cone – Worrisome, Blissful – and a fan-favorite piece of Aventurine artwork. The cards are like your own little light cone to carry around.

You can apply for one from now until August 31. The cards also come with a themed keychain and pin badge. Not only can you get the IPC members’ faces on your cards, you also get a Honkai Star Rail code that gives out stellar jade and some XP items.

For the month of August, CITIC Bank has a lucky draw where you can win character stands, keychains, badges, and more. Maybe the IPC’s involvement with cash flow will influence our own bank accounts and help us save some extra money. Topaz is, after all, the senior manager of the Strategic Investment Department.

Honkai Star Rail bank cards - A homer Simpson meme over a picture of Aventurine wearing pyjamas

To find out more, head to the official Honkai post on Bilibili here. This is only open to residents in China. Patrons are encouraged to visit their local CITIC Bank and snap a picture of displays showing our favorite IPC members and also get some more info should they need it.

The only thing that could really make this better is a debit card with Numby on it – and for a bank over here to do this. To soothe our souls, here’s the latest Honkai Star Rail banner and Honkai Star Rail events we can take part in.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.