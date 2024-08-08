Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but mine is Aventurine. And Topaz, to be honest. What am I talking about? Well, China’s CITIC Bank has a new collaboration with Honkai Star Rail and I’m jealous of everyone able to get the themed bank cards.

During the event’s duration, you can get one of two (or both, if you want) bank cards with either Honkai Star Rail’s Aventurine or Honkai Star Rail’s Topaz on them. The artwork is from Topaz’s light cone – Worrisome, Blissful – and a fan-favorite piece of Aventurine artwork. The cards are like your own little light cone to carry around.

You can apply for one from now until August 31. The cards also come with a themed keychain and pin badge. Not only can you get the IPC members’ faces on your cards, you also get a Honkai Star Rail code that gives out stellar jade and some XP items.

For the month of August, CITIC Bank has a lucky draw where you can win character stands, keychains, badges, and more. Maybe the IPC’s involvement with cash flow will influence our own bank accounts and help us save some extra money. Topaz is, after all, the senior manager of the Strategic Investment Department.

To find out more, head to the official Honkai post on Bilibili here. This is only open to residents in China. Patrons are encouraged to visit their local CITIC Bank and snap a picture of displays showing our favorite IPC members and also get some more info should they need it.

The only thing that could really make this better is a debit card with Numby on it – and for a bank over here to do this. To soothe our souls, here’s the latest Honkai Star Rail banner and Honkai Star Rail events we can take part in.