This Honkai Star Rail bug ensures Blade will never reach that paradise

With recent confirmation of HSR's first few five-star characters getting buffs, we've been eagerly awaiting information on what this could mean. Now, thanks to an odd Honkai Star Rail bug in the 3.4 beta, it appears that it means poor old Blade can't reach that paradise, no matter how he tries.

In a livestream earlier this year, Hoyoverse confirmed that Blade, Kafka, Silver Wolf, and Jingliu were going to receive buffs to bring them in line with later, absolutely cracked characters.

The main change in Honkai Star Rail Blade's kit is that the boost from his skill's taunt value is doubled from 500% to 1000%. This means he'll get hit a lot more, but that's kind of his whole thing, as he has a follow-up move. However, it seems during the testing phase for these changes, Blade has become the 'victim' - though we use the term lightly - of a new bug.

As one Reddit user points out, his regular self-healing bonus is 20%, but in the current beta for the 3.4 Honkai Star Rail update, he heals at a gigantic 10,000%. Yes, ten thousand, as evidenced by a screenshot showing him healing 76,000 HP. Sorry, Bladey boy, you're not reaching that paradise. Ever.

This is actually the second bug to happen while devs change things around. Previously, something affected the damage boost that his first eidolon imparts on him, doubling its intended value. Now, that would sure get me pulling for his eidolons, but unfortunately, it's been fixed. We assume the 76k healing won't last, either.

Regardless, Blade remains one of our favorite Honkai Star Rail characters to date. He and Honkai Star Rail's Jing Yuan still carry me through thick and thin outside of the recent bosses that require specific teams and have a quadrillion HP. Maybe these bugs and upgrades can solve that.

