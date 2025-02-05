In a recent developer post, Hoyoverse announced that we can look forward to some Honkai Star Rail buffs in the near future that will make older characters relevant to the meta once more. Many popular characters have fallen to the wayside in recent updates, so we’re excited to see how this affects team-building in the future.

Feedback on Honkai Star Rail’s latest major update led the developer to post a lengthy Developer Radio post addressing some of the immediate changes coming to Amphoreus’ story and gameplay, including more options to skip lore dumps and simplified puzzle mechanics. However, the post’s conclusion is its most intriguing part as it mentions “strengthening” older Honkai Star Rail characters in future updates.

This may come as a surprise as previously Hoyoverse has avoided making post-launch changes to its characters’ strength level due to Chinese consumer protection laws, as we saw with the Genshin Impact Neuvillette nerf in 2024. It’s unclear exactly how the Honkai Star Rail team aims to buff its older characters, but the post specifically mentions tackling players’ “difficulty deploying older characters on the battlefield.”

Whether it’s through new relics, new light cones, or stat and multiplier tweaks, we hope that these changes will give us more reasons to use previously-overpowered DPS units like Honkai Star Rail’s Seele and Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan again. Of course, Hoyoverse is incentivized to keep releasing stronger and more meta-relevant characters to drive sales, but a lot of these older trailblazing companions have die-hard fans who would love to see them enter the meta again. I’m personally hoping for more Silver Wolf support.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled in the next Honkai Star Rail update to see how things improve for our poor, benched DPS characters. In the meantime, make sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who’s dominating the meta right now, and stock up on stellar jade with our Honkai Star Rail codes.

