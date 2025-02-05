We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Honkai Star Rail could make Seele meta-relevant again

Honkai Star Rail buffs are on the developers’ schedule, according to a new community post, but we’ll have to wait to see how they work.

Honkai Star Rail buffs: Seele's character model outlined in white with two yellow bicep emojis behind her. All of this is on a slightly blurred Amphoreus background
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Honkai Star Rail 

In a recent developer post, Hoyoverse announced that we can look forward to some Honkai Star Rail buffs in the near future that will make older characters relevant to the meta once more. Many popular characters have fallen to the wayside in recent updates, so we’re excited to see how this affects team-building in the future.

Feedback on Honkai Star Rail’s latest major update led the developer to post a lengthy Developer Radio post addressing some of the immediate changes coming to Amphoreus’ story and gameplay, including more options to skip lore dumps and simplified puzzle mechanics. However, the post’s conclusion is its most intriguing part as it mentions “strengthening” older Honkai Star Rail characters in future updates.

This may come as a surprise as previously Hoyoverse has avoided making post-launch changes to its characters’ strength level due to Chinese consumer protection laws, as we saw with the Genshin Impact Neuvillette nerf in 2024. It’s unclear exactly how the Honkai Star Rail team aims to buff its older characters, but the post specifically mentions tackling players’ “difficulty deploying older characters on the battlefield.”

Whether it’s through new relics, new light cones, or stat and multiplier tweaks, we hope that these changes will give us more reasons to use previously-overpowered DPS units like Honkai Star Rail’s Seele and Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan again. Of course, Hoyoverse is incentivized to keep releasing stronger and more meta-relevant characters to drive sales, but a lot of these older trailblazing companions have die-hard fans who would love to see them enter the meta again. I’m personally hoping for more Silver Wolf support.

YouTube Thumbnail

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled in the next Honkai Star Rail update to see how things improve for our poor, benched DPS characters. In the meantime, make sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who’s dominating the meta right now, and stock up on stellar jade with our Honkai Star Rail codes.

Follow Pocket Tactics on Google News for all the latest gacha game news and guides.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.