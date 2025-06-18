Honkai Star Rail Cerydra release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Honkai Star Rail's Cerydra is the tenth Chrysos Heir to appear in our journey across Amphoreus, and given the pivotal role she played in starting the Flame-Chase Journey, we're intrigued to finally meet her. We've gathered all the information you need to know about her here.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Cerydra:

Honkai Star Rail Cerydra release date speculation

Based on her drip marketing, Cerydra will join the playable roster in Honkai Star Rail's version 3.5 update. She's set to appear alongside her loyal companion, Honkai Star Rail's Hysilens.

Who is Cerydra?

Cerydra is a five-star wind element character who follows the path of Harmony. The only other character with this element and path combination is Honkai Star Rail's Bronya, so it'll be interesting to compare the two. Harmony characters provide their teammates with buffs like speed and attack boosts, increased resistance penetration, and energy regeneration.

Although people often credit the Daythunder Knight, Seliose, with kicking off the Flame-Chase Journey, it was actually Cerydra, alongside her loyal knight Hysilens, who started the quest after defeating Okhema's insurgents and declaring herself ruler, thereby ending the Chrysos War. She's also the demigod of Law, holding Talanton's coreflame.

The consumable item, Monarch's Maneuver, is a chess piece that alludes to Cerydra's methods of leading. Its flavor text describes her as a unique player from the Northern Empire, who "always moves her king first, and wins time and time again," because "Should the king not lead, how could the vassals be willing to follow?"

Who are Cerydra's voice actors?

Cerydra's Chinese voice actor, Shi Xinlei, is well-known in the Hoyoverse fandom, as she also voices Honkai Star Rail's Bailu, Genshin Impact's Paimon, Zenless Zone Zero's Alice Thymefield, and several other Honkai Impact characters.

Takao Kanon is Cerydra's Japanese voice actor, but you might recognize her as the voice of Genshin Impact's Noelle or Milky Way Cookie, the Cookie Run: Kingdom character. Cerydra's Korean voice actor is Kim Yun-chae, who has voiced characters across AFK Journey, Brown Dust 2, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Reverse: 1999.

That's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Cerydra. If you can't get enough of Hoyoverse's games, make sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes next. We're also constantly covering the best new Switch games and new mobile games, so take a peek and maybe you'll find your new favorite.