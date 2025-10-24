Honkai Star Rail announces a Jurassic Park-inspired collab with Crunchyroll

I really love the communities around Hoyoverse games, particularly those with artistic skills who create excellent fan art. It appears that Honkai Star Rail does too, as there's a new collab with Crunchyroll all about fan art debuting soon.

This year's HSR HoYoFair event, celebrating all the game offers, has Crunchyroll as a partner. You can watch the program on the site (or app) from November 6. It'll be an exclusive to the service for two weeks.

How does Jurassic Park come into this, you ask? The theme this year is 'Chimerric Park', signified by key artwork showing Amphoreus characters in a yellow jeep, in a forest, with a giant chimera chasing them. Anaxa has a clipboard and a suitably scientific outfit, while Mydei wears outdoorsy clothes complete with a hat. Um, disregard the chimera that's driving the vehicle.

Eligible players can get free access to Crunchyroll Premium, which includes some juicy in-game rewards, including stellar jades. This will also be available from November 6, all the way to January 27, 2026. Those who link a Star Rail account to a Crunchyroll account get a 14-day trial of the Premium service, which gets rid of ads and means you can access the Game Vault. The event is available in most countries, excluding Belarus, China, Crimea, Cuba, Donetsk, Iran, Japan, Luhansk, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and Venezuela.

It's not all happening at once - there are a few different rounds which go live on the following dates:

First Round - November 6 - November 25, 2025

Second Round - November 25 - December 16, 2025

Third Round - December 16, 2025 - January 6, 2026

Fourth Round - January 6 - January 27, 2026

Hopefully, life finds a way to let me get HSR's Anaxa at low pity before his banner in the current Honkai Star Rail update runs out. Either way, I'll be comforted by cool artwork in the showcase, picturing all our favorite Honkai Star Rail characters.