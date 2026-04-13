Honkai Star Rail's latest husbando isn't just hot, he might just be the leader of this huge faction

Honkai Star Rail sure knows how to create a cool-looking character and whip up some hype even if we only see a tiny glimpse of them. A recent trailer in collaboration with studio MAPPA shows us the Stellaron Hunters having a whale of a time… and we mean all of them.

In the trailer, we see HSR's Mortenax Blade and Silver Wolf Lv. 999 - but there's another potential new character alongside them. As chaos reigns while Blade and co cut down some enemies, we see a backshot of a character wearing a black hooded coat, with neon piping and purple accents on it.

The scene then flips to show us the quite frankly gorgeous face and eyes of this mystery man. He has floppy, light-blue hair and eyes that glow. This could either be from some sort of reflection, or he just has super funky irises. Now, who is this? We think it's Elio, the leader of the group. We only have those two shots to go on for now, so I guess we'll wait and see.

We know that the Stellaron Hunters is made of a few characters - Kafka, Blade, Silver Wolf, and Firefly - along with a mysterious founder we're yet to make acquaintances with in the game. Until now, perhaps. The Trailblazer was also a member in a previous stage of their life.

However, we must temper expectations as this trailer may not pertain to in-game releases or proper designs, given that we see Kafka in a fancy dress, but don't have that as a skin in-game (yet). Look, I want to be positive, but I've been waiting since day one to get a playable Screwllum, and there's still no sign three years later.

We recommend you watch the trailer, though, as it is cool. Whether this was a fun, one-off, or the announcement of a future anime series, we're not quite sure. While it appears to be the trailer featuring the Stellaron Hunters, it's worth noting that the Genshin Impact anime was also called a 'Concept Trailer' when it got announced. Perhaps we'll see more videos that focus on other factions and groups in the future.