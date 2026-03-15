Honkai Star Rail Evanescia release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

We've been dying for a Yae Sakura expy ever since Acheron appeared on the scene, so here comes Honkai Star Rail's Evanescia. With the pink hair and cherry blossom motifs, she's undeniably a version of one of Honkai Impact 3rd's best girls, so we've laid out everything you need to know about her element and path, lore, and voice actors below.

If you're running low on stellar jade to pull for Evanescia or any of the other strong pathstriders in HSR, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide next. We've also got great guides on all the current and upcoming Honkai Star Rail events and Honkai Star Rail banners.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Evanescia:

Honkai Star Rail Evanescia release date speculation

We expect Evanescia to join the Honkai Star Rail playable roster during the version 4.2 update. This is based on her drip marking on social media and the fact that Honkai Star Rail's Ashveil is the only new character joining in version 4.1. Based on the drip marketing order, we expect that her banner will run in phase two of the update, after the new Honkai Star Rail Silver Wolf SP character.

Who is Evanescia?

Evanescia is a five-star physical character who walks the path of Elation. As well as playing a crucial role in the Honkai Star Rail story on Planarcadia, based on her pink hair, long ears, and Japanese-style outfit, we're fairly certain that she's a Yae Sakura expy, much like Genshin Impact's Yae Miko.

She first appears in the 4.0 Trailblaze Mission, Welcome to Arcadia, giving off a mysterious air and acting like she knows things that we don't. If she is, in fact, a version of a fan-favorite Honkai Impact 3rd character, it's likely that she'll be a vital ally of the Astral Express.

Who are Evanescia's voice actors?

Here are all of Evanescia's voice actors:

English: Nathalie Ferare

Chinese: Suxun

Japanese: Ayane Sakura

Korean: Moon Yoo-jeong

Evanescia's Japanese, Korean, and Chinese voice actors all have a history of voicing Hoyoverse characters, with Suxun voicing Honkai Star Rail's Xueyi, and Ayane Sakura and Moon Yoo-jeong both voicing Yae Miko in Genshin Impact. Sakura also voiced the ever-important Yae Sakura in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Nathalie Ferare, Evanescia's English voice actor, is best known as Koharu and Jin-hee from Dislyte, and Eleven from Path to Nowhere.