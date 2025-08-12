Honkai Star Rail Evernight release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Honkai Star Rail's Evernight first appeared in the version 3.5 trailer, giving us a shock with her familiar but unsettling similarity to one of our closest trailblazing companions. Below, we've detailed everything you need to know about her release date, lore, and voice actors ahead of her triumphant debut.

If you're as desperate to meet Evernight as we are, make sure you're stocked up on stellar jade with our Honkai Star Rail codes guide. We also keep track of all the latest Honkai Star Rail events, rank each character in our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and have other useful guides for characters like Honkai Star Rail's Cerydra and Honkai Star Rail's Hysilens.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Evernight:

Honkai Star Rail Evernight release date speculation

Based on her drip marketing, we expect that Honkai Star Rail's Evernight will launch in the first half of version 3.6. We'll likely get to meet her and Honkai Star Rail's Permansor Terrae during the 3.5 Trailblaze Mission, 'Before Their Deaths', based on the version trailer.

Who is Evernight?

Evernight is a five-star ice character who follows the path of Remembrance. Though Hoyoverse has not explicitly stated this, it's abundantly clear that she's five-star version of Honkai Star Rail's March 7th. She shares March's original ice typing, but now follows the path of Remembrance, perhaps due to Honkai Star Rail Black Swan's involvement on the Astral Express.

In version 3.4, Cyrene strongly advised March against entering Amphoreus, but she stepped through the door regardless, potentially leading to this transformation. Evernight's red and black clothing is reminiscent of Honkai Star Rail's Acheron, and could suggest that we'll have to face her as an enemy in the future.

Who are Evernight's voice actors?

While we don't know who voices Evernight in English just yet, we know from this Bilibili post that she shares voice actors in Chinese, Korean, and Japanese, with March 7th, once again tying the two together. Therefore, Skylar Davenport likely voices Evernight in English.

Evernight's Japanese voice actor, Yui Ogura, also voices the Project Sekai character, Minori Hanasato, as well as Kurara Oosuzuki in The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy. Nuoya voices her and Custard Cookie III in Chinese, and Jung Hye-won adds Evernight to her voice roster alongside League of Legends' Soraka, Amumu, and Tristana.

That's it for our Honkai Star Rail Evernight guide. If you fancy hopping over to a different side of the Hoyoverse galaxy, visit our Genshin Impact codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes guides next. We've also got tons more freebies on our AFK Journey codes, Wuthering Waves codes, and Type Soul codes pages.