Hoyoverse's space-faring gacha RPG Honkai Star Rail has finally revealed more details about its collaboration with Fate/Stay Night, and it's literally game-changing. The developer first teased the crossover event at Gamescom 2024, but we finally know more about what to expect.

As part of the Honkai Star Rail concert livestream, Hoyoverse announced that two Fate/Stay Night characters are coming to the gacha game as part of a crossover story event. The franchise's mascot, Saber, is a five-star wind character following the path of The Destruction, and Archer is a five-star quantum character following the path of The Hunt. Yes, that's right – we're finally getting a male quantum character, but not an original one.

We can't be too mad at Archer, though, as Hoyoverse is giving him away for free, much like they did with Honkai Star Rail's Dr Ratio last year. Saber and Archer are getting their own collaboration warp that's separate from the existing gacha pools, so get saving now if you plan to pull. Plus, it looks like we're returning to Penacony for the Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail story event, where these two iconic heroes get to assist us on our trailblazing journey.

When is the Honkai Star Rail Fate/Stay Night collaboration?

The Honkai Star Rail Fate/Stay Night crossover event begins on July 11, 2025. We're not sure when the event story will end, but the crossover character warp is set to run "over a long period of time", and the Saber log-in event runs from July 11 to the end of version 3.6.

If you're hoping to save for Archer and Saber, make sure you head to our Honkai Star Rail codes guide to top up on stellar jade. This wasn't the only news to come from the Honkai Star Rail concert – we got an update on a new Honkai game that we can only assume is Honkai: Nexus Anima, so be sure to check out the latest updates.