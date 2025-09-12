Honkai Star Rail gives out one more free five-star, and it's another husbando

I love getting characters without putting in effort, so Honkai Star Rail's free five-star is always more than welcome. And, as an added bonus for us husbando collectors, it's a shiny new male character! What an excellent happenstance.

That's right, Dan Heng the third, also known as Honkai Star Rail's Permansor Terrae, will be available for free in the second half of the HSR update 3.6, starting on October 15. This coincides with his banner, meaning you can focus on getting his light cone, some constellations, or even HSR's Anaxa - another handsome husbando who's getting a rerun at the same time.

Hoyoverse announced this during today's livestream, shortly after showing off his shiny new skills and performance in battle. We also learned that, in order to claim ol' Danny boy, you simply need to be level three or higher. That's it. That's all it takes. You also get to claim all the materials you need to get him all the way up to level 60 at the same time, so you can start using him right away.

I'm still not sure why we need three Dan Hengs, but considering two of them were free, I'm not mad at it. Maybe we could get a fourth for a full Dan Heng team? Anyway, I digress. Hoyoverse first revealed this five-star physical Preservation character a month ago via drip marketing, appearing alongside March 7th's new look as HSR's Evernight. She releases in update 3.6 before Permansor's own banner, meaning we finally have five-star versions of the entire Astral Express crew - well, except for Pom-Pom.

