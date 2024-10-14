Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Fugue?

HSR’s Fugue, the long-awaited five-star Tingyun, is finally on her way to Hoyoverse’s hit sci-fi turn-based RPG, and we just can’t wait to meet her. After the dramatic conclusion to Tingyun’s role in the Trialblaze quests, we’re all wondering how Fugue will pick up the mantle, as well as how she’ll perform on the battlefield – so here’s everything we know so far.

Here’s everything we know about HSR’s Fugue.

HSR Fugue’s release date estimate

Drip marketing suggests that Fugue will make her debut in the 2.7 Honkai Star Rail update alongside Honkai Star Rail’s Sunday. This update is due to go live on Tuesday, November 3, or Wednesday, November 4, 2024, depending on your time zone.

However, Hoyoverse is yet to confirm whether she will appear on the first or second phase banners, meaning she could either release in early or late December. Of course, we’ll be sure to update this guide when we get more information, so be sure to check back closer to the version 2.7 update.

HSR Fugue build speculation

Fugue is a five-star fire character who treads the path of The Nihility. Nihility characters excel at applying debuffs to enemies to reduce their combat capacities, with some of the strongest characters in the game treading this path alongside her. Other Nihility characters include Honkai Star Rail’s Acheron, Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka, Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf, and Honkai Star Rail’s Black Swan, each of whom fill unique roles in their respective teams.

Therefore, while we don’t know much about her kit right now, her path suggests that she could either act as a debuffer support, sub-DPS, or main DPS depending on her skills. So far, leaks on Reddit have suggested that she has an intriguing skill that sees her target an ally and cause them to attack an enemy and inflict them with a debuff that decreases their defense.

However, Hoyoverse is yet to confirm anything, and all leaks are subject to change. Either way, the idea of being able to play five-star Tingyun as a debuffer alongside her four-star buffer support counterpart is pretty cool, if you ask me.

Who is HSR Fugue?

Fugue is, in short, five-star Tingyun. According to her Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication post (drip marketing), she’s a “tactful foxian girl, whose appearance, name, and identity have all been stolen.” This is supported by her new name, as, in psychology, the definition of ‘fugue’ is described as “a loss of awareness of one’s identity, often coupled with flight from one’s usual environment”.

Her drip marketing goes on to state that “the fates have left her a thread of chance at survival, yet the brand of Destruction still writhes with anticipation. The one in a fugue who has experienced life and death and is given a new life… when would she be able to return home?”

Taking all of this into account it looks like, following her tragic fate in the Trailblaze storyline, Tingyun has lost her identity but has been offered another chance, resulting in her being born anew. However, we’ll have to wait until the game’s story unfolds further to find out more about how she got to this point, and whether she maintains any memories of our time with her aboard The Xianzhou Luofu.

That’s all we’ve got on Honkai Star Rail’s Fugue for now. For more Hoyo-flavored fun, be sure to snap up some freebies from our Genshin Impact codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes, then head over to our Genshin Impact events or Zenless Zone Zero events guides to keep on top of all the latest festivities.