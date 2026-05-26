Honkai Star Rail Gilgamesh release date, voice actors, and lore

Honkai Star Rail's Gilgamesh is after a Stellaron, and if you want to stop him, you'll need to know what makes him tick. It seems like the Fate/stay night collaboration isn't ending any time soon, so immerse yourself in the world and learn Gilgamesh's lore.

If you're saving for Gilgamesh or any other powerful characters, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide. We've also got a detailed Honkai Star Rail events page detailing every single way for you to grab some extra stellar jade.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Gilgamesh:

When is the Honkai Star Rail Gilgamesh release date?

Gilgamesh joins the Honkai Star Rail playable roster on July 24, 2026. You can choose to claim either him or Honkai Star Rail's Archer for free at the beginning of the collaboration, and then you can pull for extra copies of him on the limited collab banner, alongside Honkai Star Rail's Rin Tohsaka.

Who is Gilgamesh?

Gilgamesh is a five-star lightning-element character who walks the path of the Destruction. Interestingly, the only other character with this path and element combination is Honkai Star Rail's Arlan, and Gilgamesh is the first five-star with the pairing.

Coming from the Fate/stay night universe, Gilgamesh is known as the King of Heroes from the dawn of human history. He's two-thirds divine and one-third human, and sees it as his birthright to rule over all of humanity. Based on his character introduction, Gilgamesh seems to have his eye on the power of the Stellaron to fulfil his desires.

Who are Gilgamesh's voice actors?

Here are the Gilgamesh voice actors that we know so far:

Japanese: Seki Tomokazu

Chinese: Teng Xin

Korean: Kim Jong-yeop

Hoyoverse hasn't announced an English voice actor for Gilgamesh just yet, but based on the previous Fate/stay night collaboration, it's likely that he simply won't get dubbed in English.

As well as voicing Gilgamesh in various Fate/stay night products, you might recognize Seki Tomokazu as the Japanese voice of Siegfried Kaslana in Honkai Impact 3rd or Tekken's Yoshimitsu. Teng Xin has voiced Cain Lanzabo in Silver and Blood, and Kim Jong-yeop voiced the Cookie Run Kingdom character, Butter Roll Cookie.