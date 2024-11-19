We’re fast approaching the end of 2024, and that means the latest Google Play Awards results are out in the wild. Celebrating the cream of the crop when it comes to all things mobile gaming, it might not come as a surprise that Honkai: Star Rail is leading the pack in one major category. To mark the occasion, it’s possible that Hoyoverse might follow in the footsteps of Wuthering Waves to reward players for their support.

Following on from last year’s Best Game win, Honkai: Star Rail continues to dominate in the free mobile games space, securing yet another coveted accolade: Best Ongoing Game. The bread and butter of Hoyoverse’s creativity is all over the gacha game genre, and while we certainly love a bit of Zenless Zone Zero and Genshin Impact at Pocket Tactics, Honkai: Star Rail is just some different sauce altogether.

Hoyoverse’s win at this year’s Google Play Awards also joins the likes of Squad Busters, Eggy Party, and Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance for Best Multiplayer, Best Pick Up & Play, and Best on Play Pass awards respectively.

With Hoyoverse taking home some digital gold, could Honkai: Star Rail take a note from Wuthering Waves’ recent nomination at The Game Awards? With a Best Mobile Game nomination locked in ahead of Geoff Keighley’s show in December, Kuro Games is rewarding fans of the open world game with 1,000 Astrite from Tuesday, November 19, 2024. At the time of publication, Hoyoverse is yet to address Honkai: Star Rail’s award win on social media.

However, rewarding players with a free five-star character could be an amazing way to mark this moment in the history books. It isn’t uncommon for Hoyoverse to deal out some treats to help you rise up the Honkai: Star Rail tier list, whether that’s through handy Honkai: Star Rail codes or new Honkai: Star Rail events.

Prominent Honkai: Star Rail leaker ‘StepsLeaks’ claims that a free five-star Honkai: Star Rail banner could be coming in update 2.7, but we’ll have to get Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 out of the way first.

Be sure to follow us on Google News to keep updated with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware and gaming news.