We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Honkai: Star Rail’s big Google Play Awards win may give you a five-star banner

The Google Play Awards results are in, but could Honkai: Star Rail’s huge victory give you a free character to celebrate? We hope so.

Honkai Star Rail Google Play Awards: An image of a five star character in Honkai Star Rail.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Honkai Star Rail 

We’re fast approaching the end of 2024, and that means the latest Google Play Awards results are out in the wild. Celebrating the cream of the crop when it comes to all things mobile gaming, it might not come as a surprise that Honkai: Star Rail is leading the pack in one major category. To mark the occasion, it’s possible that Hoyoverse might follow in the footsteps of Wuthering Waves to reward players for their support.

Following on from last year’s Best Game win, Honkai: Star Rail continues to dominate in the free mobile games space, securing yet another coveted accolade: Best Ongoing Game. The bread and butter of Hoyoverse’s creativity is all over the gacha game genre, and while we certainly love a bit of Zenless Zone Zero and Genshin Impact at Pocket Tactics, Honkai: Star Rail is just some different sauce altogether.

Hoyoverse’s win at this year’s Google Play Awards also joins the likes of Squad Busters, Eggy Party, and Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance for Best Multiplayer, Best Pick Up & Play, and Best on Play Pass awards respectively.

With Hoyoverse taking home some digital gold, could Honkai: Star Rail take a note from Wuthering Waves’ recent nomination at The Game Awards? With a Best Mobile Game nomination locked in ahead of Geoff Keighley’s show in December, Kuro Games is rewarding fans of the open world game with 1,000 Astrite from Tuesday, November 19, 2024. At the time of publication, Hoyoverse is yet to address Honkai: Star Rail’s award win on social media.

YouTube Thumbnail

However, rewarding players with a free five-star character could be an amazing way to mark this moment in the history books. It isn’t uncommon for Hoyoverse to deal out some treats to help you rise up the Honkai: Star Rail tier list, whether that’s through handy Honkai: Star Rail codes or new Honkai: Star Rail events.

Prominent Honkai: Star Rail leaker ‘StepsLeaks’ claims that a free five-star Honkai: Star Rail banner could be coming in update 2.7, but we’ll have to get Honkai: Star Rail update 2.6 out of the way first.

Be sure to follow us on Google News to keep updated with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware and gaming news.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.