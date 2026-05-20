Honkai Star Rail Himeko Nova release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Honkai Star Rail's Himeko Nova is an example of what happens when you take a girl back to her home planet - and the site of all her trauma - after over a decade. She's still recognizable as our dear travelling companion, but there are some new aspects to her as well.

If you're saving to add Himeko Nova to your team, visit our Honkai Star Rail codes guide to stock up on stellar jade. We also have a handy Honkai Star Rail events guide so that you can keep up to date with the goings-on of the Astral Express, and earn as many pulls as possible.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Himeko Nova:

Honkai Star Rail Himeko Nova release date speculation

We expect Himeko Nova to join the Honkai Star Rail playable roster in the first half of version 4.4. This is due to the timing of her drip marketing and the fact that we already know the new five-star character for version 4.3. In versions where only one new five-star character appears, they are always on the Honkai Star Rail banner for the first half of the update.

Who is Himeko Nova?

Himeko Nova is a five-star fire-element character who follows the path of the Erudition. She's a new version of our beloved Astral Express navigator, Honkai Star Rail's Himeko, who has grown and changed since revisiting her home planet of Planarcadia. She also has a giant mech now, which is pretty sick, and that Honkai Star Rail's Welt must be jealous of.

Her introduction says that Himeko Nova "paints a trailblazing miracle", referencing her lineage in the Graphia family and her art school training, but overall, her life and story continue to revolve around the Astral Express and the desire to Trailblaze across the galaxy.

Compared to other alternate character versions, Himeko Nova doesn't look too dissimilar to Himeko's original design. The tips of her red hair now show the vastness of space, and she wears a starry headpiece, but her signature white dress is still very much present.

Who are Himeko Nova's voice actors?

Here are all of Himeko Nova's voice actors:

English: Cia Court

Chinese: Lin Su

Japanese: Tanaka Rie

Korean: Kim Bo-na

Unsurprisingly, all of these actors also voice Himeko in Honkai Star Rail. Tanaka Rie and Lin Su also voice Himeko's corresponding Honkai Impact 3rd character, Murata Himeko, carrying her legacy across the series. Rie also voices Genshin Impact's Lisa, whereas you might recognize Su as Genshin Impact's Ganyu.

Cia Court also voices another iconic red-haired character, portraying Vi in a variety of League of Legends games. You might have heard Kim Bo-na as the Korean voice of Genshin Impact's Rosaria and various Cookie Run Kingdom characters, including Black Raisin Cookie.