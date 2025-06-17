Honkai Star Rail Hysilens release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

Honkai Star Rail's Hysilens has an air of mystery around her, especially as she reportedly passed away before the Trailblazer and Dan Heng arrived on Amphoreus. She plays an important role in the Flame-Chase Journey's history, so we've gathered everything we know about her for you right here.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Hysilens:

Honkai Star Rail Hysilens release date speculation

Based on her drip marketing, Hysilens will join the playable roster during Honkai Star Rail's version 3.5 update. She is the ninth Chrysos Heir to join the roster during the Trailblazer's journey across Amphoreus.

Who is Hysilens?

Hysilens is a five-star physical element character who follows the path of Nihility. These pathstriders excel at afflicting their enemies with debuffs, and as Hysilens is a physical character, her kit will likely involve applying Bleed to her opponents. She shares her element and path with Honkai Star Rail's Luka, and will likely become part of Honkai Star Rail Acheron's ever-growing army of Nihility support units.

Honkai Star Rail fans were split on whether we'd get Hysilens as a playable character, as the main story quest confirmed that she died before the Astral Express landed on Amphoreus. Regardless, according to her official introduction, she is the Knight Commander of Okhema, Phagousa's coreflame holder, and a former resident of Styxia.

Hysilens is known for her musical talent and is often depicted holding a violin. She stood alongside Cerydra to defend Okhema in the past, supporting her rule, which led to the end of the Chrysos War and the beginning of the Flame-Chase Journey.

Who are Hysilens' voice actors?

While Hoyoverse is yet to confirm Hysilens' English voice actor, we do know who voices her in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Hysilens shares a lot of voice talent with other Hoyoverse games, as her Japanese voice actor, Iwami Manaka, is known for voicing Genshin Impact's Amber and Zenless Zone Zero's Piper.

Her Chinese voice actor, Fumeng Ruowei, voices Genshin Impact's Mizuki, and Cecilia and Misteln Schariac in Honkai Impact 3rd. Hysilens' Korean voice actor, Oh Eun-soo, is best known as Kirara in Blue Archive.

