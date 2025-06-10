As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Keep your Apple iPhone cool when gaming with Honkai Star Rail's icy waifu

Harness the power of Jingliu’s Lucent Moonglow to cool and protect your iPhone with this new Honkai Star Rail-themed magnetic gadget.

Honkai Star Rail Jingliu phone cooler: Jingliu in front of two images of the Jingliu phone cooler, a blue circular device with a silver crescent moon in the center, pasted on a blue-grey PT background
Hoyoverse just released a new line of Honkai Star Rail merchandise worldwide, which features a Jingliu-themed magnetic heat dissipator designed specifically to attach to your Apple gaming iPhone. The ice-element character is staying true to her theme by helping you keep your device cool while grinding down bosses.

Thanks to Apple's MagSafe charging technology, the Honkai Star Rail heat dissipator easily attaches to the iPhone 12 and anything more recent without the need for extra accessories. However, if you're like me and you have an iPhone SE, which, despite being one of the best gaming iPhones, doesn't have MagSafe charging, you can use the Jingliu-themed magnetic attachment pad to level up your device. This means you can also use it on your iPad or any Android device.

The Honkai Star Rail Jingliu magnetic heat dissipator has 27W variable frequency for efficient cooling for low and high loads, condensation protection, and a low-noise fan that claims to cause 'no interference in voice calls.'. Hoyoverse has wrapped all of this up in a sleek blue device that sports Jingliu's signature crescent moon emblem in the center.

YouTube Thumbnail

This isn't the first time that Hoyoverse has released a character-themed gaming phone cooler, either. Last year, the gacha game giant dropped a very similar device themed around Genshin Impact's Ganyu, who is also an ice, or cryo, character. Pretty ice ladies are generally very popular amongst Hoyoverse fans, and the element matches the theme of cooling a device, so it's a smart move from the creator of some of the best mobile games out there.

Based on this trend, I'm predicting that we'll see a similar product for ZZZ next year, based on either Zenless Zone Zero's Miyabi or Zenless Zone Zero's Ellen. Regardless, I'm certainly intrigued by this stylish way to keep my phone cool while I play my favorite Apple Arcade games and gacha titles.

