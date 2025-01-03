Honkai Star Rail delivers a finger lickin’ good collab to kickstart the year

It’s a new year, and we have another Honkai Star Rail KFC collab to sink our teeth into. Hoyoverse is no stranger to fast-food team-ups, and this time around, we’re seeing Feixiao and Jiaoqiu get to work with the Colonel to bring some cute freebies to your bucket meal. We know it’s going to be a tasty treat if Jiaoqiu has anything to do with it.

We’ve already seen Genshin Impact get in on the fast-food fun when it teamed up with McDonald’s back in September, and this time around, we’re following the path that leads us to some delicious fried chicken with two of Honkai Star Rail’s most popular playable characters. HSR’s Feixiao and HSR’s Jiaoqiu have some full plates, because, during the crossover event, you can get your hands on a Redpocket, a Lasercard, and a Laserbadge for each character.

Not only that, but select KFC chains have also cooked up a delicious collab, with Jiaojiao Sauce (a spicy tomato sauce) to slather onto your chicken, and a choice of two drinks to wash it all down, either the Great Victory milk latte or the KFC-Glad Jiuzhen juice. Like with other Hoyoverse collabs, you can enjoy specially designed KFC packaging that showcases both Feixiao and Jiaoqiu while you gobble up your meal.

Unfortunately, the crossover only appears to be happening in China, so for those of us outside of that region, we’ll have to watch from afar with our normally-branded KFC buckets. Hopefully, when Hoyoverse sees how badly we all want in on the fun, we might one day see Genshin’s Xiangling cooking up a storm on a global scale.

We don’t have much other information about the collab yet, so we don’t know for how long the promotion will run in Chinese KFC chains, but we’re sure you’ll be able to snap up a treat for your tastebuds, and your Honkai Star Rail collection, very soon. If you just can’t wait, then we have the new Honkai Star Rail codes for you, as well as freebies for other gacha games, including the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and Genshin Impact codes.