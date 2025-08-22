As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Honkai Star Rail serves up a tasty collab that will keep you up all night

Grab a hot cup of Castorice with your coffee in an upcoming Honkai Star Rail collab between the gacha and Luckin Coffee, coming soon.

honkai star rail luckin coffee collab - artwork showing Phainon and Castorice
Feeling a little tired, or simply fancy a cup of coffee? The latest Honkai Star Rail collab with Luckin Coffee will sort you out. The brand is based in China, and has locations in Malaysia, Singapore, and even the US.

Two of our favorite Honkai Star Rail characters hailing from Amphoreus get modern makeovers for the artwork - HSR's Phainon sports a long, blue coat and turtle-neck jumper (and a thigh strap, of course), while HSR's Castorice gets a cute handbag, with a sweater and skirt combo.

There are no dates for when the collab will go live just yet, and no details on whether there's cool merch available, but we assume some postcards, keychains, and artwork will pop up at the very least. It's also sadly likely that it will be only in China.

This follows a cute crossover featuring Genshin Impact's Clorinde and Genshin Impact's Sigewinne in 2024, which had stickers, keychains, and plenty of wallpapers for you to jazz up your devices with. Hopefully, we'll get the same with Phainon and Castorice on them.

I do wish that Hoyoverse would add at least some of these designs to the game as skins. I understand the modern fits wouldn't work in Genshin, but given HSR Firefly's recent schoolgirl skin, these would absolutely fit in the likes of the Herta Space Station and Belobog.

If you're saving up for any reruns, we recommend you grab the new Honkai Star Rail codes and see who's coming up on the next Honkai Star Rail banner. You can also check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see where we rank everyone.

