Hoyoverse has announced that an official Honkai Star Rail M.RAGE collaboration is dropping at the beginning of July. This is M.RAGE’s first Hoyoverse collection but the streetwear brand has produced merchandise for Guilty Gear Strive, River City Girls, and v-tuber group VShoujo in the past.

While Honkai Star Rail and the other Hoyoverse titles have plenty of standard merchandise on offer, it’s always cool to see the game company partnering with other brands to create unique and high-quality products that we can use in our day-to-day lives. In the past, Honkai Star Rail’s Silver Wolf was the face of an accessory pack for the Samsung Galaxy S24+, and she returns once more alongside Honkai Star Rail’s Acheron to feature on M.RAGE’s newest jackets.

Both Silver Wolf’s racing jacket and Acheron’s bomber jacket feature all-over artwork and graphics of the characters, a water-resistant nylon outer layer, and a padded inner layer for added insulation. Acheron’s bomber jacket also features a removable sweater-material hood and six pockets. Unfortunately for the Pocket Tactics, M.RAGE’s collection is only available in the US and Canada.

If you’re lucky enough to be attending Anime Expo 2024, you can try the jackets on for yourself at M/RAGE’s booth throughout the convention. Hoyoverse is also running a giveaway for one jacket if you attend ‘The Official Honkai: Star Rail Panel – Crafting Compelling Characters in Animated Shorts’. The panel takes place at 3pm PDT on July 5, 2024, in Main Events Hall B.

Each jacket costs $135 USD and is only available in limited quantities, so make sure you secure your pre-order when it goes live on July 1, 2024, at 12:01am PDT on the M.RAGE website.

That’s everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail M.RAGE collaboration. For more Hoyoverse goodies that you can get worldwide, check out our Genshin Impact merch guide and our OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition review.