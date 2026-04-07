Move over Ashveil, Honkai Star Rail's Mortenax Blade is the husbando we've been craving

Silver Wolf isn't the only Stellaron Hunter getting an SP transformation on Planarcadia, as Honkai Star Rail's Mortenax Blade steps onto the scene. We've known for a while that Blade would make an appearance during the Phantasmoon Games with a new look, but none of that prepared me for how good he looks. Sorry, Ashveil, you're no match for my immortal emo husband.

While his Mortenax form isn't a huge visual upgrade from the standard Honkai Star Rail Blade we've come to know, his design - as well has his new alignment as a Fire Nihility character - features some interesting details. Firstly, his drip marking shows a red spider lily flower bursting from his chest, a plant that represents death in Chinese and Japanese culture. We also finally see the bandages that cover his entire torso, and some flashy new robes. Plus, he's got an even edgier name than usual, as Mortenax literally translates to King of Death from Latin.

During the story on the Xianzhou Luofu, Honkai Star Rail didn't stray away from Blade and Dan Heng/Dan Feng's complicated relationship, and it seems that the pair are set to hash things out again on Planarcadia. Mortenax Blade's full splash art shows the silhouette of (we assume) Dan Feng, looming over and cradling his friend. The entire image also forms the shape of a human heart. The fanfiction practically writes itself.

However, the most interesting tidbit from this character reveal is a tiny piece of text in the top right of his drip marketing. It says, "May this journey lead us starward. All aboard the Astral Express." These lines - the first in particular - have shown up time and again on drip marketing, but so far, Mortenax Blade is the only version four character whose announcement features them, leading some people to suggest that he might join the Express crew for a time after the Phantasmoon Games conclude. Can he and Dan Heng really settle their differences?

So, what do you think? Will you be pulling for Mortenax Blade, or, like me, will you run out of stellar jade from pulling for Honkai Star Rail's Silver Wolf LV.999? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide for a few extra resources.