Move over Zelda, it's the rumored Honkai Star Rail movie I want to see next

Every so often, Hoyoverse announces a big ol' project that'll be coming in the future. The latest of which is rumored to be a Honkai Star Rail movie, spearheaded by an experienced anime director.

This is only a rumor, and it's questionable at that, so please take it with a few pinches of salt. A post on Reddit shows a WhatsApp screenshot claiming that an animated Honkai Star Rail movie is "in the works by Mappa". Mappa is a Japanese animation studio, with titles such as Chainsaw Man, Yuri!!! On Ice, and Jujutsu Kaisen under its belt.

The leaker previously correctly stated the name of the Chainsaw Man movie's director (Tatsuya Yoshihara) almost a year before it got an official confirmation, so there may be some truth here. Extra questionable info comes from user Funny_Bag_9245 on Reddit, claiming that the movie will be 'similar to Cyberpunk', will get an announcement during the third anniversary stream, and has Yuzuru Tachikawa (of Mob Psycho 100 and Attack on Titan fame) as director.

Another teeny tidbit is that Tachikawa did start following Honkai Star Rail's social media accounts this week - allegedly - so perhaps… just perhaps, this might be true. It wouldn't be the first project for Hoyo outside of mobile games. There's the long-awaited Genshin anime series coming out at some point, and a Genshin Impact Switch version, too.

While we all know and love characters like HSR's March 7th and HSR's Dan Heng, and the other Dan Heng, and the other, other Dan Heng, the Honkai universe is huge. Any potential show or movie could focus on so many different areas, or even introduce new characters.

I hope it's a western vibe that focuses on HSR's Boothill, or just two hours of HSR's Aventurine and HSR's Dr Ratio hanging out. Maybe the next Honkai Star Rail update will give us some clues.