The voice actor behind the upcoming playable Honkai Star Rail character Moze has stepped down, leaving us wondering who will take up the mantle of the game’s first lightning and Hunt character.

We’d love to say that Hoyoverse listened to fans on this one, but as it turns out, Niosi made the choice to step down yesterday as announced in this post on his Twitter. This comes after a tumultuous time since the announcement of Honkai Star Rail Moze as a playable character and his voice actor, with other actors weighing in and receiving a large amount of backlash.

If you would like a full rundown of the situation, this post on Reddit offers a lot of details. Essentially, Chris Niosi came forward in a Tumblr post admitting to mistreating and abusing friends, colleagues, and partners over most of his life. While he apologized and then stepped back from acting, not every victim or fan of his forgave him. After a few years, he rejoined the industry and scored the role of Moze, but such a key role brought attention back to him, and a lot of players were not happy.

This isn’t the first time a voice actor for Hoyoverse’s gacha games has been changed – Genshin Impact’s Tighnari was re-recorded for version 3.6 by Zachary Gordon after allegations came out about the original actor, Elliot Gindi, who then posted an apology to TwitLonger.

This will likely be a situation where Moze releases with Niosi’s original voice, and then it gets updated in the future, as there likely isn’t enough time to re-record everything ahead of the 2.4 version update in a week’s time.

There are no rumors around who may take the character just yet – fan favorites at the moment are Alejandro Saab (Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan and Genshin Impact Cyno) and Zach Aguilar (Genshin Impact Traveler). Could Zach Aguilar replace Niosi once more after taking over the voice of Byleth in Fire Emblem Heroes? Personally, I’m rooting for Stephen Fu (Wise in Zenless Zone Zero), as Moze and Wise just look so similar.

While we wait to see what happens, we recommend keeping an eye on the upcoming characters in the Honkai Star Rail update and which reruns feature on the Honkai Star Rail banner.