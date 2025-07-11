As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

The new Honkai Star Rail Nendoroid figures might cost me all of my credits

Good Smile shows off a new range of Honkai Star Rail Nendoroids, along with some Zenless Zone Zero figures, and now I want them all.

Honkai Star Rail Nendoroids - the Good Smile logo with Mydei's splash art over it
Good Smile has announced a new swathe of Honkai Star Rail Nendoroids, and I'm not joking when I say I need them. A tiny Kafka on my desk? Yes please. An adorable Anaxa next to my pen pot? absolutely.

The Good Smile company added a post to its Instagram, confirming figures of Honkai Star Rail's Castorice, Mydei, and Anaxa are in production. The post uses their splash artwork, so we don't know what the figures will look like just yet, but they're sure to be cute, judging by Good Smile's track record.

All of you eager fans can also get a look at the planned models of characters' figures that are further along, which include Honkai Star Rail's Phainon, The Herta, Kafka, and Hyacine, with a teeny tiny Little Ica.

It's not just Honkai that's getting the good merch, though - Zenless Zone Zero got a few announcements as well. You can have a look at ZZZ's Miyabi and ZZZ's Seth's model shapes here and here, showing what their upcoming figures will look like without the paint. This builds on previous announcements of ZZZ's Harumasa and two Pop Up Parade SP figures of ZZZ's Koleda and ZZZ's Grace. These three are now available for pre-order, so goodbye any spare cash I had.

The question does remain, though… why are these taking precedent over the Genshin Impact merch items that got announced many, many moons ago? We did get a very small update on the Genshin Impact Nendoroids, originally announced in 2022, confirming that they are still in production. It seems that Good Smile prefers its Honkai husbandos over the Genshin boys.

Will you be joining me in the ranks of Honkai Star Rail character collections? Or are you waiting it out for Genshin Impact's Xiao and Genshin Impact's Kaeya, whenever they release? Either way, don't forget to use the new Honkai Star Rail codes for some free stellar jade while you're here.

