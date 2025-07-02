As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Honkai Star Rail's new buffs mean our old friends are back in the top tier

Some of the first characters we pulled in Honkai Star Rail are back in business, baby, with some brilliant buffs in the 3.4 update.

Honkai Star Rail 

It's always a good day when a Hoyo game updates, but the new Honkai Star Rail buffs for older characters are proving to be better than we thought. Take a look at any tier list, and you'll see our old friends have shot back up in the rankings. The relevant subreddits for each character are filling with showcases of their new, much higher damage numbers, too.

In fact, here's our Honkai Star Rail tier list for you to see exactly how we rate Honkai Star Rail's Blade, Jingliu, Kafka, and Silver Wolf now that they've received changes. The featured characters all get a new trial under the 'Novaburst' tab in the events menu, where you can see what's changed and test them all out. This gives you some stellar jades for your trouble, too.

Blade's damage now calculates based on his maximum HP, and he has a higher chance of attracting aggro from enemies. You can see a full breakdown of numbers in this Reddit post. Similarly, Jingliu's damage also comes from her maximum HP, and her crit rate goes up when teammates take damage.

Silver Wolf's ultimate now hits multiple enemies in an AoE, rather than a single target, and the weaknesses she targets match the first character's type. We also have Kafka, who now triggers more instances of DoT damage, and got a boost to her follow-up attack trigger count. If you have any of these characters built, I highly recommend taking them into the Divergent Universe and seeing just how big the damage numbers get.

Recently, we've had some absolutely cracked supports, including HSR's Sunday, HSR's Castorice, and HSR's Tribbie, but we shouldn't forget where we came from with Silver Wolf. She released way back in version update 1.1, and now can compete with the power-creeping units of the 3.x updates.

All the featured characters are rerunning on the Honkai Star Rail banner this update, so we suggest you grab the new Honkai Star Rail codes and get pulling.

