Honkai Star Rail Pearl release date speculation, voice actors, and lore

The Trailblazer's ties to the Ten Stonehearts grow stronger with Honkai Star Rail's Pearl. As a major player both in the IPC and on Planarcadia, she's a powerful figure who would make a fantastic ally. We've detailed everything we know so far about her below.

If you're saving for Pearl or any of the other powerful intergalactic travelers out there, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide for some free stellar jade. We also keep tabs on all the current and upcoming Honkai Star Rail events so you can figure out how to spend your precious time grinding for resources.

Here's everything we know so far about Honkai Star Rail's Pearl:

Honkai Star Rail Pearl release date speculation

We expect Pearl to join the Honkai Star Rail playable roster during the version 4.6 update. This is due to the timing of her drip marketing on social media. As Hoyoverse has yet to tease any other new characters, we assume that her banner will either appear during the version's first half or for the update's entire duration, like what happened with Honkai Star Rail's Himeko Nova.

Who is Pearl?

Pearl is a five-star ice character who follows the path of The Elation. She's a member of the IPC's Ten Stonehearts alongside Honkai Star Rail's Aventurine and Honkai Star Rail's Jade, the current CEO of Planarcadia, and the chairman of Pearluxe Corp. Thanks to her role on the planet and in the IPC, Pearl is heavily involved in the Phantasmoon Games on Planarcadia, and the Astral Express Crew runs into her a fair few times.

Pearl is an intellitron, much like Screwllum, so she has visible, doll-like joints on her body. She's obsessed with studying the essence of art and wishes to know how Graphia was able to make the World In Canvas. Her design elements are reminiscent of Genshin Impact's Kokomi, with oceanic colors and patterns and, of course, pearls.

Who are Pearl's voice actors?

These are the actors who play Pearl in Honkai Star Rail:

English: Cat Protano

Cat Protano Chinese: Su Wan

Su Wan Japanese: Yasuno Kiyono

Yasuno Kiyono Korean: Yeo Yoon-mi

All four of Pearl's voice actors have worked on Hoyoverse projects before. Funnily enough, her Korean voice actor, Yeo Yoon-mi, voices Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Impact. You might also recognize her as Liberalio in Nikke and the Cookie Run Kingdom character, Macaron Taste Cookie. Cat Protano provides the English voice for Honkai Star Rail's Misha and Phagousa, as well as Genshin Impact's Skirk.

You've probably heard Yasuno Kiyono as the Japanese voice of Zenless Zone Zero's Seed before, but she also voices Arknights' Hoshiguma and Cure Soleil in Star☆Twinkle PreCure. Su Wan is Kiyono's voice acting sibling, as she plays Seed in Chinese, as well as Genshin Impact's Vodyanitsa and the Meteorologist in Identity V.