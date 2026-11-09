Honkai Star Rail's developers want to "explore some more modern-day issues" through its storyline

If you're not a Trailblazer, or you've taken some time away from the game recently, you might not know just how much is going on in Honkai Star Rail right now. The game is heading towards the conclusion of its fourth major version after introducing its second new playable path, its first playable Aeon, and it's gearing up for a collaboration with one of HoYoverse's other gacha hits, Zenless Zone Zero.

While on a trip to Korea with HoYoverse, Pocket Tactics editor Ruby Spiers-Unwin chatted with Honkai Star Rail's Lead Game Designer, Chengnan An, about the game's recent additions, collaboration, and behind-the-scenes work. We're all very curious about Honkai Star Rail's Aeon Aha, the game's first playable Aeon, which is basically a god. Unlike Genshin Impact's Archons, HSR's Aeons are cosmic-scale, almost unknowable forces of nature. Many fans never expected the Aeons to join the playable roster, so Ruby asked why Aha is the first to do so.

Chengnan An says, "So, as for Aeons, they are quite an abstract concept for most of the people in the world, where Aha is the most human-like one." This more grounded connection to humanity is why Aha was the "most appropriate Aeon" to become playable. Elation is certainly a slightly more approachable concept than, say, Nihility or Finality, and Aha has always used the motifs of the comedy and tragedy theatre masks, technically putting a 'face' to the great power. That being said, just because she's an Aeon doesn't mean she's overpowered. An tells Ruby, "We certainly don't want her to destroy our battle system with the power of an Aeon. I think that kind of design also doesn't fit her personality as an Aeon of Elation."

That's why Aha is a support character, and the HSR team always designed her that way. An continues, "This is because we think Aha is closely connected to other characters. We think the path of Elation is also about bringing happiness and all these emotions. So we think Aha is more suitable to be a support character in combat rather than a damage character." The Aha Instant mechanic that the path of Elation introduced also reinforces this idea, letting "different characters have their own moments on that stage" alongside the Aeon, rather than her stealing the show.

As well as the excitement of the Planarcadia story coming to a climax, version 4.8 of Honkai Star Rail will see ZZZ's Astra Yao and Ellen Joe boarding the Astral Express, and Kafka and Robin heading off to New Eridu. This isn't the first time that Honkai Star Rail has collaborated with another HoYoverse game, as Sparkle invaded Honkai Impact 3rd almost two years ago. When Ruby asked about how the HSR team chose the collaboration characters, An expressed that "Kafka herself is a very charming character, so we think she's quite a perfect choice. Also, Kafka's combat style is suitable for an action game with her rapid combat rhythm." He also mentioned that players likely have a "deep emotional connection" with her, as she's the first character that you meet during the tutorial aboard Herta Space Station.

"As for Robin," he adds, "She herself is a popular singer, so we think it's so appropriate to let her travel across and to have a tour, and I think she can build this connection with players so easily, and I think also that's why [the ZZZ team] chose Astra Yao." I'm really glad that An referenced Robin and Astra Yao's shared musical careers, as I would love to see the two collaborate on a track for the crossover. Or, better yet, Robin could perform with the Angels of Delusion, as her wings would help her fit right in with their theme!

Honkai Star Rail's version 4 updates have given us the highest number of character variants (or SPs) that we've seen in the game, including Himeko Nova, Mortenax Blade, and my favorite, Silver Wolf Lv. 999. While we love these SPs, we wanted to know how the team balances releasing completely new characters with SP versions of existing ones. An explains that, "We think one thing we have to take into consideration is that for new characters, players still need time to know about their story and understand how things work. So in a short time, if we just launch lots of new characters, chances are they might not be able to build emotional connections."

This explains why we, in particular, have so many versions of March 7th and Dan Heng, as those characters are constantly beside the Trailblazer. If a new player launched the game right now, they are probably more likely to pull for a new version of Silver Wolf than a brand new character, because they got to know her during the first mission. That being said, according to An, the HSR team has "over ten unreleased characters" at any given time, so it's definitely not a case of running out of new ideas.

Speaking of ideas, Ruby also asked Chengnan An about how the team decides on a core theme or aesthetic for each new world. He shared that, when it comes to the theme of a planet, it's not just about the concept of a certain culture. It's more about how to introduce our stories and characters. Take Xianzhou Luofu, for example. It's not just about a Chinese-style planet, but we wanted to introduce the path of The Hunt and the Abundance." The invitations sent far and wide to Penacony also allowed the team to "introduce more factions into the cosmic story."

Planarcadia is a notable destination for the Express Crew, as it's Himeko's homeworld, and it's where the Astral Express restarted its trailblazing journey. Its culture has a lot of similarities to the real world, and the entire story revolves around 'clout chasing' and internet fame. An told Ruby, "We talk about the theme of 'clout is king,' and we amuse ourselves to death, and we serve as observers in our daily life, and we also see someone who wants to gain a lot of clout. So it's not simply about the story. We developers also want to explore some more modern-day issues together with our players through the stories."

Making such a deep and nuanced new world takes a lot of work, and it's likely that the HSR team is currently building the Express' next destinations right now. An notes, "It's almost impossible to make a game if we just look ahead one update only. We always want to provide content with high quality, and make sure our stories and characters are closely connected. So we have to plan ahead of time. For example, if we want to design a whole new world, it takes more than 15 months to dig into the concepts; based on the core concept, we can then design our characters and scenes."

However, Chengnan An and the rest of the HSR team are holding their cards close to their chests when it comes to details about what we might see in version 5.0 and beyond. Some fans might be delighted to hear that, "In the next year, you might be able to see some of the characters that players have been wanting for a long time, but no spoilers right now." I wonder which characters he could mean? We've known about Screwllum and Elio for a long time now, without being able to play as them, and Mr. Reca made a huge impact in Penacony, but we'll have to wait and see.

Of course, we're massive fans of the Nintendo Switch 2 at Pocket Tactics, so we had to know if Honkai Star Rail will ever make its way onto the console, especially after the recent news that Petit Planet is coming to the Switch 2 after launch. An expressed to Ruby that, although there is no news about new platforms to share at this time, "For HSR, we always want to reach a larger group of players, and we're always looking into the development of different platforms." He specified that how "portable" a platform is factors into the decision, which gives me hope for a potential HSR Switch 2 port in the future.

If you're planning to hop back into HSR and experience the Phantasmoon Games for yourself, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide to grab some extra stellar jade. We've also got guides to all the current Honkai Star Rail events and Honkai Star Rail banners to help you even further.